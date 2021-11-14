At least 1 dead after earthquakes hit southern Iran





At least one person died after two moderate earthquakes hit the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan on Sunday afternoon, state television reported. Azizullah Konari, the governor of Bandar Abbas, the provincial capital and a major seaport, said a 22-year-old was killed when an electric pole hit him in the head as a result of the quake, according to a state television report. Officials said they had turned off power in some of the city’s districts due to severe damage to electrical infrastructure. The Iranian Seismological Center said the quakes had struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, about 640 miles south of Tehran, the Associated Press reported. The center said the magnitudes were 6.4 and 6.3 and that the biggest quake had occurred at a depth of about 11 miles. of United States Geological Survey placed earthquakes of magnitude 6 and 6.3 magnitude. The epicenter was about 36 miles southwest of Bandar Abbas. State television said the quake was felt in Kerman and Fars provinces, both north of Hormozgan. The report said President Ebrahim Raisi had ordered his senior vice president, Mohammad Mokhber, to visit Hormozgan province as soon as possible.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Mehdi Valipur, told state television that emergency crews had inspected many villages in the quake-hit area and received no casualties. He said the damage to the home was minimal. Mr Valipur said emergency crews would focus on providing shelter and tents for people who prefer to spend the night outdoors for fear of aftershocks. Iranian social media carried several photos of the quake damage, the AP reported, including one from a wall that had collapsed onto a car. Iran lies in major seismic defects and experiences an average of one earthquake per day. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing about 26,000 people. A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.

