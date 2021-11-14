Fighting between Ecuadorian prison gangs kills at least 68 prisoners

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) – A protracted gun battle between rival gangs inside Ecuador’s largest prison has killed at least 68 inmates and injured 25 on Saturday as authorities said it took most of the day to recover. control at the Litoral prison, which recently saw the worst bloodshed in the prison.

The killing erupted before dawn at the jail in the coastal city of Guayaquil, in what officials said was the latest outbreak of fighting between prison gangs linked to international drug cartels. Videos circulated on social media showed bodies, some burnt, lying on the ground inside the prison.

The shooting lasted about eight hours, officials said, and then new clashes were reported in part of the prison in the afternoon.

Presidential spokesman Carlos Jijn finally announced overnight “the situation is under control throughout the prison.” He said about 900 police officers had taken control of the situation.

In the initial fighting, the prisoners “tried to dynamite a wall to enter Pavilion 2 to carry out a massacre. They also burned mattresses in an attempt to drown (their rivals) in smoke,” said Guayas provincial governor Pablo Arosemena.

“We are fighting drug trafficking,” Arosemena said. “It is too hard”.

The bloodshed came less than two months after fighting between gangs killed 119 people at the prison, which houses more than 8,000 inmates.

Police Commander General Tanya Varela said early in the day that drones flying over the chaos discovered that inmates in the three wards were armed with weapons and explosives. Authorities have said that weapons and ammunition are smuggled to prisoners through vehicles that deliver supplies and sometimes by drone.

Violence in prison comes at a time of a national state of emergency decreed by President Guillermo Lasso in October that empowers security forces to fight drug trafficking and other crimes.

On Saturday, Lasso wrote on Twitter “the first right we must guarantee must be the right to life and liberty, which is not possible if security forces cannot act to protect”. He was referring to the Constitutional Court’s recent refusal to allow the army into prisons despite the state of emergency. The soldiers are currently out of Litoral.

Ecuadorian penitentiaries are seeing a wave of brutal violence.

The bloody fighting inside Litoral Prison, which killed 119 inmates in late September, has been described by authorities as the worst massacre in the South American country’s prisons. Officials said at least five of the dead were beheaded. Last February, 79 inmates were killed in simultaneous riots in different prisons. So far this year, more than 300 prisoners have died in prison clashes across Ecuador.

Outside the prison, relatives of the inmates gathered for news about their loved ones.

“Enough with that. When will they stop killing? This is a prison not a slaughterhouse, they are human beings,” said Francisca Chancay, whose brother is in prison for eight months.

Some demanded that the Ecuadorian army take control of the prisons.

“What awaits Lasso? That there are more deaths?” said Maritza Vera, whose son is in prison. “Have mercy, where are the human rights. We thought that would change, but it is worse.”

Ecuador has about 40,000 inmates in its sentencing system, which is far more than its 30,000 capacity. Of this total, 15,000 have not been convicted.

Arosemena said authorities in Ecuador will deal with prison overcrowding by pardoning, relocating prisoners and transferring some foreign prisoners to their homeland.

“There will be more than 1,000 apologies, but this is part of a process,” he said.