Frances ‘Titane’, Denmark ‘Ik’ among the best international contenders – The Hollywood Reporter

Puffin Island

LAMB

Noomi Rapace handed over a live lamb during filming for this Nordic horror tale, a visually stunning debut by director Valdimar Jóhannsson that blends Scandinavian folk traditions with shocking images in his story of a childless farming couple making an unexpected discovery in their sheep barn.

FRANCE

Titanium

Julia Ducournau’s surprise winner in Cannes has been gasping since she premiered at the Croisette. A bodily erotic horror that breaks gender, the film is a unique wild journey that follows a troubled showgirl (played by newcomer Agathe Rousselle) who has sex with cars, gets pregnant and commits a murderous rage. Defeating more traditional options like that of Céline Sciamma Little mother and Audrey Diwan’s It is happening to take a French nap, Titanium – if it reaches the final five – may be the biggest WTF Oscar contender at some point.

Germany

I am your Man

Maria Schrader fiction novel stars Dan Stevens as a German-speaking love robot, designed to be the perfect partner for a silly scientist (played by German theater star Maren Eggert, who won the Best Actor award well in Berlin for its interpretation) set to appreciate the ethics of this new AI technology.

COLOMBIA

Memory

Memory, a Palme d’Or winner, is the first feature film by cinema purist Apichatpong Weerasethakul outside his native Thailand, as well as his first film starring a globally acclaimed Hollywood player. Tilda Swinton plays an English immigrant passing through Colombia while suffering from a mysterious psycho-sensory state.

NORWAY

The worst person in the world

Joachim Trier’s female-focused performance in Woody Allen-style relationship drama is a star for young actress Renate Reinsve, who won the Cannes Award for Best Actress for her radiant twist as Julie, a woman young woman who dances between jobs and love relationships and struggles to find her place in the world.

DENMARK

take off

Shown in the style of animated documentary, made famous by the 2009 Oscar nominee Waltz With Bashir, this is the incredible true story of “Amin”, who arrived as an unaccompanied minor in Denmark from Afghanistan. Ahead of her long-planned marriage to a boyfriend, a secret from his past threatens to ruin the life he has built.

Austria

Great freedom

It has been 10 years since Michael Haneke love gave Austria its last – and only second – Oscar, but Sebastian Meise’s LGBTQ prison drama with a gentle heart could gather enough momentum after her bending over at Cannes’ “Un Certain Regard” sidebar, where he won the jury award. The film, only Meise’s second since its debut in 2010, Be quiet, follows Franz Rogowski as Hans, a gay man in post-World War II Germany, where the infamous paragraph 175 statute sees him constantly locked in for action according to his wishes and describes his growing romance, with decades in progress with a cell mate.

Italy

The hand of God

Named after Diego Maradona’s infamous handball goal against England at the 1986 World Cup, Paulo Sorrentino’s most personal film to date could bring Italy its 12th Oscar in the international category. Located in Naples in the 1980s – a city of lawlessness and sports obsession (Maradona would soon join the local team, becoming a god figure in the process) – this adult drama follows a fictional version of the director’s teenage self. New chairman Filippo Scotti has been marked as one to be seen, compared to an Italian Timothée Chalamet.

finland

Division number 6

The second time may be the charm for director Juho Kuosmanen, whose debut in 2016. The happiest day in Olli Makit’s life, was Finland’s official Oscar nominee, but failed to secure a nomination. Kuosmanen’s second attempt comes fresh from Cana, where the story – for two strangers trapped on a long train ride in the Arctic Circle – was a critical favorite and Grand Prix winner.

IRAN

A Hero

Asghar Farhadi, writer-director of “Oscar” winners in foreign languages A Partition AND The seller, is regarded as a leader with this nuanced drama about a divorced father rushing to overcome his debts during a brief release from prison. The film stars Amir Jadidi and Mohsen Tanabandeh.

SOUTH KOREA

Ik nga Mogadishu

Ryoo Seung-wan action drama, a hit in South Korea this year, is based on the true story of South and North Korean diplomats in Somalia who set aside their political differences and join forces in an effort to escape from the country as civil war breaks out. released in the early 1990s.

Japan

Drive my car

Rising Japanese art house star Ryusuke Hamaguchi received the Cannes Award for Best Screenplay with this dizzying adaptation of a short story by Haruki Murakami about a stage actor-director (played by Hidetoshi Nishijima) facing death the surprise of his enigmatic but unfaithful wife (Reika Kirishima).

TAIWAN

Waterfalls

Taiwan’s Chung Mong-hong is back in contention with this intimate drama about a mother-daughter relationship during the pandemic. The film features Chung’s signature cinematography with rich nuances, and he also wrote and gave the film, as he did with last year’s stunning film on the long list of Oscars. A sun.

This story first appeared in an independent November issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To get the magazine, click here to subscribe.