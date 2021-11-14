Gaddafi’s son will run for president in Libya

CAIRO After years of hiding and months of allusions, the son and former heir of the ousted Libyan dictator, Col. Muammar al-Gaddafi emerged from the shadows on Sunday to announce that he would run for president in Libya’s next election.

The candidacy of the colonels’ son, Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, who once put a reformist face on the Gaddafi regime before helping his father suppress opposition rebels during the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, was a surprise little that he had told The New York Times in May that he was interested in the job. However, his resurgence sent shockwaves through already fragile efforts to hold elections, which international actors and Libyans hope will be the next big step in Libya’s transition from years of civil war and chaos to peace and stability.

The election process got better on Friday when global powers met in Paris with Libyan leaders to reconfirm their commitment for holding presidential and parliamentary elections on 24 December. But it remains to be seen what will come of the statement, with Libyan leaders still unable to agree on basic voting rules for either an election law or whether the presidential and parliamentary elections will take place simultaneously or in the date.

The chairman of Libya’s presidential council, Mohamed Menfi, said in Paris that he supports holding the December 24 presidential election, but the country’s prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeiba, did not make the same commitment.