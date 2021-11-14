International
Gaddafi’s son will run for president in Libya
CAIRO After years of hiding and months of allusions, the son and former heir of the ousted Libyan dictator, Col. Muammar al-Gaddafi emerged from the shadows on Sunday to announce that he would run for president in Libya’s next election.
The candidacy of the colonels’ son, Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, who once put a reformist face on the Gaddafi regime before helping his father suppress opposition rebels during the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, was a surprise little that he had told The New York Times in May that he was interested in the job. However, his resurgence sent shockwaves through already fragile efforts to hold elections, which international actors and Libyans hope will be the next big step in Libya’s transition from years of civil war and chaos to peace and stability.
The election process got better on Friday when global powers met in Paris with Libyan leaders to reconfirm their commitment for holding presidential and parliamentary elections on 24 December. But it remains to be seen what will come of the statement, with Libyan leaders still unable to agree on basic voting rules for either an election law or whether the presidential and parliamentary elections will take place simultaneously or in the date.
The chairman of Libya’s presidential council, Mohamed Menfi, said in Paris that he supports holding the December 24 presidential election, but the country’s prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeiba, did not make the same commitment.
Mr Dbeiba has said he plans to run for president, despite an earlier promise not to do so. Other possible candidates include military commander Khalifa Hifter, who is leading Libya’s eastern forces; the Speaker of Parliament, Aguila Saleh; and former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.
But Mr. al-Gaddafi, who was seen in a video On Sunday the filing of his candidacy papers in the southern city of Sabha, wearing a traditional Libyan cloak and turban at what was his first public appearance among Libyans in years, could be a daunting challenge for everyone. ata.
Victory or not, Mr. al-Gaddafi has made an extraordinary comeback, his reappearance a reflection of how times have changed in Libya since the rebels captured and killed his father in 2011. As the civil war swept the country, eventually dividing Libya between Governments eastern and western rivals, mr. al-Gaddafi remained captive as he is still wanted by the International Criminal Court on suspicion of war crimes committed during the uprising.
An Libyan analyst, Emadeddin Badi, posted on Twitter on Sunday that a rather depressing canvas was being drawn for the election, noting that the candidates now included someone wanted by the International Criminal Court (Mr al-Gaddafi) and a warlord (Mr Hifter). Mr Hifter has been indicted in a US court on charges of torturing Libyans during the war.
The charges against Mr. al-Gaddafi and Mr. The commission had not responded by Sunday evening.
For years, Libyans did not know whether Mr. al-Gaddafi was alive or dead. Released in silence in 2017, he has spent the last few years away from the public eye.
But United Nations-led efforts to reunite the country’s institutions and set it on a path to united governance are now giving it a chance to regain importance, though analysts say it is doubtful whether it can attract wide support.
Some Libyans on Sunday rejected the candidacy of Mr. al-Gaddafi as a cynical attempt to regain power after the destructive rule of his fathers. But they did not hope there were better alternatives.
One can only expect a continuing cycle of chaos, fighting and violence, said Mohamed Doukali, 47, a government official in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, adding that although he thought Mr al-Gaddafi lacked ideas to save the country, many of his friends and relatives would support the son of former dictators.
To many Libyans, Mr. al-Gaddafi represents a chance to reject the turmoil and violence of the past decade, seeing in him a potentially unifying figure that reminds them of the more stable days before the uprising.
Honestly, I do not want to take part in the voting for the current well-known candidates, said Aya Emhamed, 31, an architect in Tripoli, because we have already seen what they can offer Libya, and the result is a fragmented Libya and separated.
Despite the focus on the difficulties in holding a vote, elections alone are unlikely to stabilize Libya. The country faces economic turmoil, militias with little intention of disintegrating, fragmented politics, divisions between east and west, and constant foreign intervention that has supported both sides in the war in recent years, targeting influence. in oil-rich North Africa. country.
The conference in Paris, which was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Vice President Kamala Harris, was also aimed at addressing thousands of foreign fighters and mercenaries sent to Libya by Foreigners. powers including Russia and Turkey, and who remain there more than a year after the last round of battles between the eastern and western factions of the country ended.
As Libya took a small step towards deporting foreigners last week, when Mr. Hifter reported that 300 mercenaries fighting on his side would come out on an indefinite date, those who remain threaten the fragile ceasefire and the elections that are supposed to spring from him.
The foreign fighters number about 20,000, the United Nations has estimated, including some from the Russian private security firm Wagner Group, as well as from Chad, Sudan and Syria.
Despite pressure from European powers and from the United States, Russia and Turkey, whose weapons were backed by opposing sides, have remained reluctant to withdraw them.
Muhamed Abdusamee contributed to reporting from Tripoli, Libya.
