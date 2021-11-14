Austria will impose the Covid blockade on unvaccinated people aged 12 and over





About 65% of the Austrian population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, one of the lowest rates in the European Union where cases are on the rise. Under the measures announced Sunday, the unvaccinated are ordered to stay home with the exception of a few limited reasons; the rules will be checked by officers conducting on-site checks on those outside.

The blocking plan, which was agreed in September, called for unvaccinated Austrians to face a stay-at-home order as 30% of intensive care beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients. Unvaccinated people are already excluded from entertainment venues, restaurants, hairdressers and other parts of public life in Austria.

Schallenberg told reporters Friday that the government should give the “green light” to the movement this weekend. “The goal is clear: we want to give the green light on Sunday for a nationwide blockade for the unvaccinated,” Schallenberg told a news conference in Innsbruck. He had earlier called the vaccination rate in the country “shamefully low”.

His warning came as a wave of Covid-19 infections swept across Central Europe. A three-week partial blockade was announced in the Netherlands on Friday evening, reported Reuters , with health officials recording a rapid increase in cases there.

“Tonight we are bringing a very unpleasant message with very unpleasant and wide-ranging measures,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a televised speech, ordering restaurants, supermarkets and non-essential retailers to close early and re- impose measures of social distancing. . “The virus is everywhere and must be fought everywhere.” Norway also announced new measures on Friday as people in the German capital Berlin are preparing for new restrictions that take effect on Monday. Schallenberg’s tone sums up the frustration some European governments have expressed over society’s unvaccinated pockets as a wave of Covid-19 infections sweeps the region. In neighboring Germany, ministers have stepped up their rhetoric against those who have not been vaccinated. Its capital, Berlin, announced Wednesday that it will ban people who have not been vaccinated from eating indoors, bars, gyms, hairdressers and cinemas from next week. Vaccine rates vary across Europe, but are consistently lower towards the east of the continent. Russia has set a new daily record for deaths from Covid-19, with 1,241 registered in the previous 24 hours, the country’s coronavirus task force said on Saturday. With the latest figures, the country has reached a total of 254,167 deaths since the pandemic began. German officials meanwhile warned on Thursday that the country remains under the control of a “very worrying” increase in Covid-19 cases and advised residents to “urgently cancel or avoid major events if possible, but also reduce all contacts other unnecessary “. “ According to the latest figures from the Robert Koch Institute, the seven-day incidence rate in the country has risen to 263.7 cases per 100,000 people – from 169.9 cases reported a week ago. The Norwegian government said Friday it would reinstate “some other national measures” to “reduce [Covid-19] Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol said that “unvaccinated persons over the age of 18, living with someone who is infected with the virus, will have a duty to be tested”, adding that the obligation will apply from 17 November. The government will also advise municipalities to start testing unvaccinated health care workers twice a week, with a clear message that they should wear a mask, the statement said. For the second week in a row, Europe was the only region in the world where cases and deaths were found to be on the rise in the World Health Organization’s weekly global report. Between November 1 and 7, there was a 1% increase in new weekly cases, the update said, and just over 3.1 million new cases were reported. The region also reported a 10% increase in new deaths over the past week.

CNN’s Rob Picheta, Nadine Schmidt and Anna Chernova and Duarte Mendonca contributed to this report.

