



Queen ElizabethI missed this year the Sunday commemoration ceremony, which honors fallen British warriors, due to a back injury,BBCreported. The 95-year-old monarch was disappointed to be absent as it was her determined goal to attenduntil Saturday, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. In early November, her doctors had advised her to rest after some health challenges and not to perform official duties for two weeks. The latest news shattered hopes that she might be able to get back to her subjects quickly. The injury comes after Queens first used a 17-year-old cane, canceled a trip to Northern Ireland, overnight hospital stay and the decision to bypass the Glasgow climate change conference. It is unclear how she sprained her back. However, a Palace source saidReutersis not related to the unidentified disease that started her hospital stay and is simply an incredibly unfortunate coincidence. The photos came out Earlier this month, when the Queen was driving on her property in Windsor, after doctors told her to calm down. Commemoration Sunday is held on the Sunday closest to November 11, which is Memorial Day in the UK and Veterans Day in the US Both have their origins in Armistice Day, which commemorates the end of the First World War. On behalf of the Queen, Prince Charles as part of the ceremony laid a wreath at the Cenotaf. The Cenotaph, originally a World War I memorial, erected in its current form in 1920, is in Whitehall, Westminster, steps 10 Downing Street. Prince William AND Kate Middleton, as well as other kings, were present. of Guardianwrotethat 10,000 veterans marched near the Cenotaph observed by large crowds, and that only the rustling of leaves and the chirping of birds could be heard during the two minutes of silent remembrance. BBC Royal CorrespondentcallThe Queen’s absence was a blow to many who had hoped to see the Queen after two weeks of rest, and no doubt a blow to the Queen herself. However, in her 69 years on the throne, the Queen has been missed only seven Commemoration ceremonies, due to pregnancy or travel abroad. Last year, due to COVID-19, the ceremony was reduced, but the Queen still present, observing from a balcony. Elizabeth II is the longest living monarch in the UK by a considerable margin. IN less than three years, it will surpass the reign of Louis XIV of France. More great stories from Vanity Fair Within the Sudden Disappearance of the Most Wanted Man of the Art World

