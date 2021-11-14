Afghan college students find new life and security in Iraq

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq As the Taliban closed in the Afghan capital, Kabul, in August, what had been a privileged education at the American University of Afghanistan suddenly became a dangerous responsibility.

Students and staff frantically sought a way out of a country that, with the withdrawal of US forces, would fall into the hands of the Taliban, a group that has described the US-funded university as a den of infidels and closed schools and universities for girls and women.

However, Iraq was not the first destination that came to students’ minds as a haven.

All right, now he’s leaving the Taliban behind, said Mashall, 24, a master’s student in information technology. And now I will face ISIS, she said, describing her concern for the Islamic State when told that its evacuation flight would end in Iraq.

These fears have proved unfounded for Mashall and her classmates, who are among the first Afghan students to arrive in American University of Iraq, Suleiman. It is located in the Kurdish city of Sulaimaniya, a liberal metropolis filled with parks, cafes and restaurants and is considered the safest city in Iraq.