International
Afghan college students find new life and security in Iraq
SULAIMANIYA, Iraq As the Taliban closed in the Afghan capital, Kabul, in August, what had been a privileged education at the American University of Afghanistan suddenly became a dangerous responsibility.
Students and staff frantically sought a way out of a country that, with the withdrawal of US forces, would fall into the hands of the Taliban, a group that has described the US-funded university as a den of infidels and closed schools and universities for girls and women.
However, Iraq was not the first destination that came to students’ minds as a haven.
All right, now he’s leaving the Taliban behind, said Mashall, 24, a master’s student in information technology. And now I will face ISIS, she said, describing her concern for the Islamic State when told that its evacuation flight would end in Iraq.
These fears have proved unfounded for Mashall and her classmates, who are among the first Afghan students to arrive in American University of Iraq, Suleiman. It is located in the Kurdish city of Sulaimaniya, a liberal metropolis filled with parks, cafes and restaurants and is considered the safest city in Iraq.
The students said they understood so much when they arrived, greeted in the middle of the night by the university president and professors with bouquets of flowers on a campus without high walls or without security patrols.
So far, 109 young Afghans are studying in Sulaimaniya, a portion of the 300 American University students who are finally expected to relocate there.
Many of the displaced students, traumatized by the loss of their homeland and haunted by concern for the families they left behind, are still in a state of shock and unsure of how to navigate life in a foreign land.
On campus, a group of displaced students told their stories to The New York Times, speaking publicly for the first time since being evacuated from Kabul. The Times is only using their names and is not showing their faces in the photos to protect their families still in Afghanistan.
As the Taliban approached Kabul in August, Neda, a business student working part-time at the university, furiously fed student papers in a fire on the almost empty campus. We tried to burn all the contracts or documents so that they could not find the names and addresses of the students, she said.
Students and staff feared the Taliban would shoot them along with their families and kill them.
The Taliban came to an office where I worked, recalls Murtaza, a law student who was later evacuated. They wanted to beat us. They called us infidels and American spies.
That August night, as Neda burned the papers, the foreign staff at the university had already been evacuated to a British-run security compound near the airport. For nearly four hours Neda and a handful of other Afghans threw student files on fire.
And then it was time to head to the British compound, on what would become a heartbreaking journey that would end in what many students initially regarded as Iraq’s dangerous destination.
But the academic administrator of Afghan universities knew better.
Vice President Victoria Fontan had worked in Iraq and during the pandemic had collaborated with her counterpart in Sulaimaniya for an online curriculum. When Kabul University began looking for a place to relocate students, it thought of Iraq, and a network of powerful friends stepped into action.
Iraqi President Barham Salih, the founder of the University of Sulaymaniyah and a former refugee himself, pledged to admit up to 300 students and arranged for them to enter without visas or in some cases without passports.
The Iraqis really took a big step towards that, said Jared Cohen, chief executive of Jigsaw, a technology incubator formerly known as Google Ideas. He became involved in a personal quality after being asked by a friend, an BBC journalist of Afghan origin, to assist in the evacuation of students.
Mr Cohen said he received $ 3 million in promises from US philanthropists in a single afternoon to evacuate and fund the studies of 109 Afghan students in Sulaimaniyah and relocate another group of civil society professionals and journalists to another location. The Qatari government provided planes to evacuate the students.
Afghan University President Ian Bickford said another 106 students had been sent to the American University of Central Asia in Kyrgyzstan and about 200 to other countries, including Pakistan and the United States.
Another 375 American University students are still in Afghanistan, along with many other staff and hundreds of graduates, Mr. Bickford said. Many are hidden.
Students in Afghanistan still have access to online courses led by teachers who now live abroad. But many of those students no longer have reliable internet access or feel safe to connect, their former classmates said.
Some students, like Neda, are still traumatized by their departure. The British security complex where she was sheltered with foreign university staff was taken over by the Taliban, who demanded money and vehicles before letting residents leave. Neda was horrified that the Taliban, who later took photos and videos of everyone on the buses to the airport, would realize that they were not foreigners but Afghans.
When they finally arrived at the gate of Kabul airport with foreign staff, she said, British soldiers stopped them from entering.
Understand the Taliban invasion of Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban rose up in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here is more on the history of their origin and their records as rulers.
They said, no, you guys are Afghans, you can not go, said Neda. She said they were evicted from the airport and into a Taliban-controlled area. I was in a very bad situation because I had never seen the Taliban face to face.
Eventually, she arrived on an evacuation flight from Qatar on August 21, leaving in a sandstorm amid chaos of foreign soldiers, including Turks, trying to control an airport occupied by desperate people to escape.
The Turkish Army and the US Army treated us in a very bad way, she said, wiping away tears. I mean, it was my place, it was my land. But they shouted at us anyway.
Neda did not tell her family she was going to Iraq because she knew they would be upset. All you hear about Iraq is the Islamic State and the bombings, she said.
Murtza, 22, a law student who was among those displaced, said he missed Kabul, also due to frequent power outages. I did not feel safe around Kabul, he said. But it was my hometown. It was my place. It was my soul and my heart.
Mujtaba, a law student, was among a group of students who moved to Sulaimaniya in October. Before leaving, he stayed awake at night, listening to the constant noise of planes leaving Kabul.
We could not sleep because of the sound. And not just the voice, the thought that so many great people are just leaving the country. It was simply destructive, he said. Now he has become one of them. But he says he is determined to return to Afghanistan whenever possible to help rebuild it.
Mujtaba taught English and ran a book club in Kabul while also teaching his mother to read.
In the small room he shares with another Afghan student in Sulaymaniyah, Mujtaba writes himself inspirational notes on sticky notes placed on his desk.
Be strong, he said the note of the days, with a smiling face drawn down.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/14/world/middleeast/afghan-university-students-iraq.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]