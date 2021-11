Best International Dark Horse Competitors – The Hollywood Reporter

BAD LUCK PORONA OR ALBANIAN Romania In a year with the WTF contenders, Radu Jude’s entry into Romania is undoubtedly the strangest. Part Borat-Style documentary, partly film essay and partly moral play, the Berlin winner goes for the break (it opens with a strong sex tape and closes with a crazy orgy) in a fierce social satire centered on a schoolteacher who is publicly ashamed. PRAYER FOR THE STOLEN Mexico Tatiana Huezo’s first documentary is a free adaptation of Jennifer Clement’s 2014 novel, told as a story of the young age of girls caught in the fire of the drug war in Mexico, women living in constant fear that do not be kidnapped by cartels and sold in human trafficking. HIVE Chuang Nominated for the Oscar 2021 Where is Aida going? focused on the Srebrenica massacre, one of the most horrific moments of the Yugoslav War. The surprise of Blerta Basholli, the winner of the Sundance Grand Awards, the audience and the director, focuses on the consequences of the neighboring conflict in Kosovo and a war forced by economic need to leave home and find a job. FIST DESTRUCTION Russia An uncompromising portrait of a young woman struggling to free herself from male control, Kira Kovalenko’s film comes with an impressive origins, including a production credit from Alexander Rodnyansky (producer of the Oscar-nominated couple Leviathan AND Without love) and the guiding hand of the Russian master Alexander Sokurov (sun), who led Kovalenko. LUZZU Malta Jesmark Scicluna, a young Maltese fisherman, won a special jury award in Sundance for his role as a young Maltese fisherman in Alex Camilleri’s social drama about the state of an older generation industry overturned by the European Union bureaucracy. Only the second Oscar nomination for Malta, which has not yet secured a nomination, Luzzu may be the penetrating title. THE MEDIUM Thailand The creepy splendor of the horror traditions of Thailand and South Korea find a common dish in this feature about the shamanism of crazy Southeast Asia. Directed by Banjong Pisanthanaku, the film follows a series of documentaries starring a rural Thai girl who seems to have inherited a gift for shamanism – as her behavior becomes increasingly extreme. This story first appeared in an independent November issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To get the magazine, click here to subscribe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-features/oscars-best-international-feature-dark-horse-contenders-1235045421/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos