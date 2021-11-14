Local Startup Wins $ 250,000 Global Carbon Removal Student Competition | tidings

A startup made up of current and former University of Oklahoma students has won an award for an invention created to reduce and redistribute atmospheric carbon by revitalizing farmland and increasing agricultural production.

Bison Underground, a startup launched in August by U.S. Marine Corps veteran and University of Oklahoma doctoral candidate Steven Adams, was awarded a $ 250,000 stake in a $ 5 million carbon off student competition created by XPRIZE.

The $ 100 million prize fund for XPRIZE, a nonprofit organization that encourages humanitarian technological advances, is funded by Elon Musk and the Musk Foundation.

Bison Underground was one of 23 winners from 195 judged proposals and one of only five all-American teams to share the $ 5 million prize.

The team of geologists, engineers, microbiologists and environmental scientists at Bison Underground says they will use the award to further global food safety efforts and sustainable farming methods as they develop and test their prototype.

The science behind the Bison Undergrounds prototype is carbon sequestration, a process that captures carbon dioxide from the air to reduce the amount of gas in the atmosphere from natural processes such as respiration and human activities such as burning oil and natural gas.

Bison Underground team members say their unique use of the carbon sequestration process will significantly improve agricultural conditions.

There is excess carbon in the atmosphere, but on many farmland, organic carbon is depleted, Adams said. Our method removes carbon from the atmosphere and places it on the ground.

Adams said growing carbon in the soil helps plants grow healthier, eventually increasing production. Carbon helps develop the soil structure, giving it more permeability and longer water retention.

He said over the years, production will improve with less damage from droughts and extreme weather events.

The company’s focus is now on finalizing their design, building and testing their prototype, and preparing for the major $ 95 million XPRIZE Carbon Removal Competition.

Building a mechanical system is a process where unforeseen challenges are likely to arise, Adams said.

Well, work on those challenges and have a product we can test on the ground, then do our research plan and measure the accumulation [of carbon] on earth, said Adams.

Bison Underground geologist Lily Pfeifer said they plan to connect with local farming communities, listening to specific needs to better determine how their mechanical system can handle them.

Pfeifer said their goal is to seize one billion tonnes of carbon on the ground, as this is a qualifying benchmark for XPRIZE.

They would like to see a billion tons of carbon released from the atmosphere each year, and this has been the main challenge that people have been trying to solve for decades to reach a scale that is truly influential globally, Adams said.

Adams said the Tom Love Innovation Hub at OU has provided guidance on the business side of starting them.

Bison Underground is a great example of how our programs fit together to support founders at every stage in realizing their concepts, said in a statement Tom Wavering, the centers’ executive director.

Pfeifer said guidance from the Tom Love Innovation Hub along with funding and support from XPRIZE and the Musk Foundation have the Bison Underground team ready to put their ideas into action.

We want to hear from the community as well, Pfeifer said.

To learn more about Bison Underground, contact and follow their progress, visit bisonunderground.com.