Wilbur Smith dies: International bestselling author dies at 88





International best-selling author Wilbur Smith died Saturday afternoon at the age of 88, his publicist said. We are sorry to announce that the beloved, best-selling author in the world, Wilbur Smith passed away suddenly this afternoon at his home in Cape Town, with his wife Niso by his side, Smiths’s office wrote on Twitter. We are very grateful to his millions of fans around the world who appreciated his extraordinary writing and joined us all in his amazing adventures. Smiths longtime literary agent Kevin Conroy Scott described him as an icon, bigger than life, loved by his fans, who collected his books at the strongest expense and passed his work on to future generations. , fathers to sons and mothers to daughters. The novelist published 49 books in his long career, sold more than 140 million copies worldwide, and his works were translated into about 30 languages. Kate Parkin, Managing Director of Adult Trade Publishing for Bonnier Books UK, said Smiths’s seemingly inexhaustible creative energy and passion for storytelling will live long in the hearts and minds of readers everywhere. Known for his adventurous writings, the Smiths stories included historical moments in Africa’s past, such as the dawn of colonialism and apartheid. He wrote about World War I and World War II and ancient Egypt as well. His 1964 debut novel When the lion feeds was influenced by his wild running experience on his parents ’cattle farm where he grew up, according to his internet obituary. Smiths include other bestsellers Lord of the river AND Triumph of the Sun.. And according to Ms. Parkin, he leaves behind a treasure trove of novels, as well as complete and as yet unpublished books, co-authors and sketches for future stories. Born in Zambia to a British family in 1933, Smiths’s life was as eventful as his work, traveling the world seeking inspiration and getting married four times. Another marriage that brought a son failed, and he then met the newly divorced Danielle Thomas whom he married in 1971 until she died of brain cancer in 1999, after a six-year illness. obituary chronicles. Only when he met his fourth wife, Mokhiniso Rakhimova from Tajikistan, at a bookstore near Sloane Square in London, Wilbur found true happiness and peace of mind. They were married in May 2000. In his memories of 2018 On the Leopard rock, Smith wrote that he wants to be remembered as someone who has given pleasure to millions of people. I have had difficult times, bad marriages, people I loved dearly dying in my arms, I burned the midnight oil reaching nowhere, but, after all, it has added to a phenomenally fulfilled life and wonderful, it is said in the memoirs. Smith left behind his wife Mokhiniso Rakhimova and four children.

