‘Disappointing end’: Canadian activists react to COP26 – National climate agreement

A last-minute agreement reached at the United Nations climate talks on Saturday drew a mixture of discouragement and determination from environmental groups and politicians in Canada.

Nearly 200 countries accepted the controversial climate compromise aimed at maintaining a key objective in the fight against global warming, which contained a final change that dismissed the crucial language for coal.

Read more: COP26: Countries reach climate deal with last-minute coal compromise

Some countries, including small island states, said on Saturday that they were deeply disappointed by the modification promoted by India to “phase out” rather than “gradually phase out” coal energy, the single largest source of emissions. of greenhouse gases.

The Canadian chapter of the Sierra Club said the deal marks a “disappointing end” to the bi-weekly conference in Glasgow, Scotland, known as COP26.

“This final agreement is a small step, but not the jump we need,” the representatives said in a statement, calling the compromise “tending to the divisive summit.”

“In the words of David Attenborough …” our motivation should not be fear, but hope. “

















They and others cited the international intent to limit global warming to 1.5 C above pre-industrial time.

The Canada Climate Action Network, which was also present, warned Canadian politicians that they would honor the promises of the agreement.

“We are leaving Glasgow with renewed conviction that we must fight against every fraction of a degree of warmth, to protect the people and places we want,” the network said in a Twitter post.

Green Party MP Elizabeth May said in a Twitter post from Scotland that diluted coal tongue marks a move to appease India, China and others.

“The hope of holding 1.5 degrees is barely alive. “But hope is not lost,” she wrote.

Read more: The Glasgow Climate Pact has been adopted. What's in it?

The lawyers’ views reflected those of many states, as nation after nation complained on the final day of UN talks that the deal did not go far enough or as quickly as it should. They said, however, that it was better than nothing and provided incremental progress, if not success.

Kathryn Harrison, a professor of political science at British Columbia University who specializes in environmental policy and climate change, said the commitments show progress, but that the globe remains on track for 2.4 C warming this century.

However, calling for more ambitious short-term goals at next year’s conference is “encouraging,” she said.

“It is also becoming increasingly clear that greater climate financing for developing countries from rich and developed countries like Canada will be essential in achieving the necessary progress,” she said in an email.

















The meeting also sent a strong signal to Canada’s fossil fuel industry, whose exports Harrison warned would fall after 2030 if countries kept their word about temperature goals.

“COP26 finally called the elephant into the room with more focus than at any previous COP on fossil fuels as the main cause of climate change,” she said, pointing to oil and gas as well as coal.

Canada has joined more than 20 countries in pledging to end subsidies for fossil fuel projects overseas. And the deal itself calls for an eventual end to some coal and fossil fuel subsidies.

Negotiators from Switzerland and Mexico considered changing the language of coal against the rules because it came too late. However, they said they had no choice but to hold their noses and go with it.

“Our fragile planet is hanging by a thread,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement. “We are still knocking on the door of the climate catastrophe.”

Read more: Experts predict rapid climate action in Canada as the COP26 summit ends

Many other countries and climate activists pointed to India for making demands that weakened the final agreement.

“Changing the language of India at the last minute to gradually remove but not to remove coal is quite shocking,” said Australian climate scientist Bill Hare, who traces the promise of world-class emissions to science-based Climate Action Tracker. “India has long been a blocker in climate action, but I have never seen it done publicly.”

Others approached the agreement from a more positive perspective. In addition to the revised coal language, the Glasgow Climate Pact included sufficient financial incentives to satisfy almost the poorest nations and solved a long-standing problem of paving the way for carbon trading.

The agreement also says major carbon-polluting countries must return and deliver stronger promises of emissions reductions by the end of 2022.

“It’s a good deal for the world,” US climate envoy John Kerry told the Associated Press. “There are some problems, but overall it is a very good deal.”