Canadian airports see 14-fold increase in foreign passengers after border opening: report – National

Canada saw an increase in the number of international travelers entering the country after easing measures for COVID-19 and reopening its borders to fully vaccinated individuals earlier this year.

New figures released Friday by Statistics Canada for October, showed 263,400 non-resident arrivals at Canadian airports, representing a more than 14-fold increase over the same period last year.

Among those foreigners who flew to Canada last month, 114,200 came from the United States and 149,200 from other countries.

Beginning Aug. 9, Canada eased its travel restrictions from March 2020 by allowing fully vaccinated Americans to enter the country for non-essential purposes, without having to be quarantined upon arrival.

On September 7, the borders were further opened, allowing the entry of foreign travelers from all over the world.

Under the new measures, anyone entering the country must be fully vaccinated with Health Canada approved vaccines and show evidence of a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before their scheduled flight.

















Expected flood of Canadians using overland crossing in US border towns did not materialize





This development is not surprising, given there are exceptional safeguards and national acceptance of vaccination almost 75 percent, said Martin Firestone, a travel insurance broker in Toronto.

“I think it shows confidence to travel, honestly, that you are coming to a very safe country, with higher vaccination levels than most countries in the world,” he told Global News.

There is that peace of mind for some that the person on the plane next to them will hopefully be vaccinated, he added.

Allowing more than 10 Canadian airports currently to accept international flights has also contributed to a greater number of people flying inland, Firestone said.

As of November 30, eight more airports in Canada will be open for international travel, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced earlier this month.

Firestone said the conclusion is that it is much easier to travel and get here compared to a year ago. “The journey is turning bigger and better than ever,” he said.

Cross-border travel

Last month, Canadians also flew home in greater numbers compared to the same time last year. More than 480,000 Canadians returned from the air over eight times the traffic in October 2020. But that is still about half the number from pre-pandemic levels by October 2019, according to the StatCan report.

Since Canada reopened its land border with the US, car arrivals have also increased.

According to StatCan, U.S. residents made 412,200 trips to Canada in August. This number reflects more than double the land traffic in July, the highest since the pandemic began in March 2020.

However, U.S. ground arrivals to Canada fell in October to 292,200 voyages.

















The tourism industry requires the completion of PCR test requirements





Meanwhile, there were 207,600 Canadians who returned from the United States by car last month.

But since the U.S. land border was closed to Canadians until Nov. 8, Firestone said many of its snowflake customers had to fly down and make arrangements to send their cars or rent vehicles.

While there is greater demand for travel than ever before in the pandemic, Firestone said the cost of a PCR test of up to $ 200 to return to Canada is preventing many Canadians from leaving.

The lack of COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 12 in Canada is another hurdle.

Since children under 12 are unvaccinated, you still need to quarantine when you return, Firestone said.

This is creating tremendous reluctance among families who go everywhere during the holiday season.

