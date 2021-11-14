Former state senator resigns as trusted administrator of YSU | News, Sports, Work





YOUNGSTOWN – Capri Cafaro has resigned from her position on the Board of Governors of Youngstown State University, almost five years before the end of her term. Cafaro, a professor at the American University in Washington, DC and a former minority leader in the Democratic State Senate who represented Trumbull County from 2007 to 2016, was appointed to a nine-year term by former Gov. John Kasich in June 2017. The YSU Board of Administrators convened a special meeting on October 25 to address the large drop in enrollment and the possibility of program cuts. Cafaro said she informed President Jim Tressel personally of her intention to resign after the meeting. YSU spokeswoman Ron Cole confirmed that she sent an official letter of resignation to Tressel, Gov. Mike DeWine and Trustee Anita Hackstedde on Oct. 27. “Because of my teaching schedule, as well as two internationally based visiting scholarships, I do not believe I can give the board enough time to serve the job at the level it deserves.” wrote Cafaro. “I am honored to have been part of the YSU board since 2017 and remain committed to the success of the university.” Cafaro said it is a known fact that she has recently expressed her concerns and raised questions about the administration’s approach to reorganizing academic programs. YSU officials recently announced the proposed elimination of 26 bachelor, master, and associate degree programs to gain financial stability. Programs that are expected to be discontinued have few or no students currently enrolled, but the administration has received negative feedback from both students and members of the YSU Ohio Education Association. She said she continues to have concerns, but her resignation is based on a participation requirement set by the Revised Ohio Code. “My teaching and fellowship schedule, as I stated in my written resignation, is prohibiting me from being present in person at future board meetings, which I must attend because of the requirements of the Revised Ohio Code for participation. “ she said. “So I thought it was more responsible for me to retire.” Board Chairman John Jakubek said in a statement that Cafaro’s participation and knowledge as a board member has been “priceless” and she will be absent. “We thank her for her work and dedication to YSU and our students. wrote Jakubek. Cole said the governor will make the appointment to serve Cafaro’s term, which expires in June 2026. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

