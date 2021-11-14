Start times and results for Madrid called up by national teams





NEWS. 14/11/2021

The following Madrid players have been called up to represent their national teams during the international holiday: Benzema (France), Carvajal (Spain), blue (Croatia), Jovi (Serbia), Housemiro, Milito AND Vini Jr. (Brazil), risk AND Polite (Belgium), alab (Austria), Bale (Wales) and camavinga (France U21). housemiro has been left out of the Brazil squad for the match against Argentina after being suspended following a backlog. Greece – Spain (0-1)

Spain – Sweden (today 14, 20:45) Leading Spain of Group B faces Sweden in La Cartuja (Seville) in search of their country reservation in Qatar. They only need one point to qualify for the tournament after beating Greece, a game they saw CarvajaI play full 90 minutes. France – Kazakhstan (8-0)

Finland – France (Tuesday 16, 20:45) Karim Benzema started for France and put a holder in the bag in his country defeating Kazakhstan to seal qualification for the World Cup in Qatar. The Deschamps team will face Finland as a guest. Malta – Croatia (1-7)

Croatia – Russia (1-0) wound blue played a full 90 minutes in Croatia’s victory over Russia, which sealed first place in the group and their qualification to the World Cup. The midfielder previously played 54 minutes and was a key player as Croatia defeated Malta in the World Cup qualifier. The midfielder raised Caleta-Car for the second goal and was entered in the results sheet myself with the fourth. Wales – Belarus (5-1)

Wales – Belgium (Tuesday 16, 20:45) Gareth Bale started for Wales, in what was his 100th Appearance for his country, which defeated Belarus. Wales still have a chance to qualify for the play-offs if they can or draw with a Belgian team, which includes players like Thibaut. Polite and Eden Danger. Belgium – Estonia (3-1)

Polite AND risk started for Belgium, which beat Estonia to secure its place in the World Cup in Qatar. The goalkeeper played a full 90 minutes and the striker realized 62 minutes of the collision. Once they have already qualified, their next game comes against Gareth Bale of Wales, who is fighting for a place in the play-offs. Austria – Israel (4-2)

Austria – Moldova (Monday 15, 20:45) David alab played the full 90 minutes of his teams’ return against Israel. His country then faces Moldova at home. Austria has no chance of reaching the top two in the group, but can qualify for the play-off through UEFA Nations League. Serbia – Qatar (4-0)

Portugal – Serbia (today 14, 20:45) Serbia faces Portugal in a crucial match to advance to the World Cup. Previously, Luke Jovi I the second goal of his country in the friendly victory over Qatar at the Red Star Stadium. Brazil – Colombia (1-0)

Argentina – Brazil (Wednesday 17, 12:30 (CET) Brazil booked the ticket for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the 1-0 victory over Colombia at the Corinthians Arena. Casemiro was in the starting lineup while Vini Jr. played a key role from the bench in the second half. war was appointed to the bench. Brazil will face Argentina in the second match. France U-21 in Armenia U-21 (7-0)

Northern Macedonia U-21 – France U-21 (Tuesday 16, 18:30)

camavinga played the full match as France U-21 defeated Armenia in Grenoble, securing a place in the EURO U-21 2023 finals. The French are at the top of Group H with four wins and a draw on their behalf. The Real Madrid midfielder and his French team will now travel to Northern Macedonia and the Toe Proeski National Arena in Skopje on Tuesday.

