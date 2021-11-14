The former princess of Japan leaves for the US with her husband





Former Princess Mako is the granddaughter of Emperor Naruhito, who also married a simple



A Japanese princess who abdicated to marry her usual college girlfriend left for New York on November 14 after the couple pursued happiness as newlyweds and left behind a nation that has criticized their romance . Read also | Imperial House of Japan: A marriage made on earth The departure of Mako Komuro, former Princess Mako and Kei Komuro, both 30, as they boarded their plane amid a flurry of camera flashes at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport was broadcast live by major Japanese broadcasters. Kei Komuro, a graduate of Fordham University School of Law, has a job at a law firm in New York. He has not yet passed the bar exam, another piece of news that the local media has used to attack him, although it is common for him to pass it after numerous attempts. I love Mako, he told reporters last month after registering their marriage in Tokyo. They did this without a wedding banquet or any of the other common festive rituals. I want to live the only life I have with the person I love, he said. Although Japan looks modern in many ways, values ​​about family relationships and the status of women remain somewhat outdated, rooted in feudal practices. Such views were highlighted in the public reaction to the marriage. Some Japanese think they have a say in such matters because taxpayer money supports the imperial family system. Other princesses have married ordinary people and left the palace. But Mako is the first to have sparked such a public backlash, including a furious backlash on social media and local tabloids. Speculation ranged from whether the couple could afford to live in Manhattan to how much money Kei Komuro would earn and whether the former princess would end up financially supporting her husband. Former Princess Mako is the granddaughter of Emperor Naruhito, who also married a simple, Masako. Masako often suffered mentally in the closed and regulated life of the imperial family. Negative media coverage of Ms. Mako’s marriage gave her what palace doctors described last month as a form of traumatic stress disorder. Former Emperor Akihito, the father of the current emperor, was the first member of the imperial family to marry a simple man. His father was the emperor under whom Japan fought and lost in World War II. The family has no political power, but serves as a symbol of the nation, attending ceremonial events and visiting disaster areas, and remains relatively well known. Only males inherit Thone chrysanthemums. Mrs. Mako is the daughter of the emperors ’younger brother and her 15-year-old brother is expected to be eventually emperor. The intricate ex-princess marriage, announced in 2017, was a financial dispute involving Kei Komuro’s mother. This issue was recently resolved, according to Kyodo news service. When Kei Komuro returned from the US in September, the couple reunited for the first time in three years. They met while attending Tokyo International Christian University a decade ago. In announcing their marriage, the former princess, museum curator, made her choice clear. He is someone without whom I can not do, she said. Marriage is the necessary decision for us to live, staying true to our hearts.

