How the Academy selection process has changed the international competition – The Hollywood Reporter

Ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards last April and despite the global pandemic, a record 97 countries submitted a film for Best International Film Oscar and a record 93 were accepted into the competition. For the 94th Oscar, the number of films submitted dropped to 80 and the process of verifying these entries is still ongoing. But one thing is for sure: this year’s production hopefully includes a host of sharp productions of the kind that the Academy once avoided, but has increasingly embraced.

What changed? For many years, the blow to the Academy’s foreign language film committee (now known as the International Feature Film Committee, which is made up of volunteers from all branches of the organization) was that he was overly conservative in his tastes. This was not particularly surprising, given that most of the people who volunteered to watch dozens of movies with subtitles within a period of just a few months were retired. “We were really famous for voting on anything that had to do with grandpa and grandson or the Holocaust,” recalls Mark Johnson, who chaired the committee for 17 years.

But with every scandalous disregard for the nomination by the committee – including that of Brazil City of God (2002), of China House of Flying Daggers (2004), of Spain Return (2006), of France Persepolis (2007) and Romania Four months, three weeks and two days (2007) – increased pressure on the Academy to do something different.

Johnson introduced a new process: the general committee – almost all living in the LA area, as all performances were held exclusively at the Academy headquarters in Beverly Hills – would select six titles; The Executive Committee will then determine three skipped titles to “save”; and then a list of the nine shortlisted would be published (not specifying who the committee elections were and what the savings were), at this point a “second-stage committee” of several dozen distinguished members of the Academy in LA, New York and London, hand-selected by Johnson or his successor, would eat three films a day for three consecutive days and determine the five final nominees.

The problems did not disappear completely – especially that of Italy Gomorrah (2008), Thailand Uncle Boonmee who can remember his past life (2010), of Belgium Two days, one night (2014), France it (2016) and Germany In fading (2017) still out of the top five – but the boldest films (many rumored to be “rescue”) began to make the shortlist and were even nominated – Greece’s most famous Dog tooth (2010), which Larry Karaszewski, one of Johnson’s successors as chairman of the executive committee of the Foreign Language Film Award, remembers as the “catchment film” that made countries around the world feel confident enough to present films. stronger. All of this paved the way for an increase in foreign candidates like that of Cambodia Missing Photography (2013) and Northern Macedonia Honeyland (2019) and winners including that of Chile A Fantastic Woman (2017) and South Korea parasite (2019).

Since the pandemic, the selection process has become more democratic than ever. Because no member of the Academy could attend a performance in person, the Academy uploaded all official international appearances to its secure application, only for members of the Academy Review Room, and invited all members to register for it. served on the general committee. Although theaters have since reopened in LA, the Academy has decided to hold that selection process this season and, in all likelihood, indefinitely.

This holds good promise for some of the best international appearances this season.

In 2008, doc Waltz With Bashir was the submission of Israel and was nominated, but lost in a rather traditional Japanese melodrama, Departures. This season, another animated document has been submitted – take off, from Denmark – and there seems to be as strong a chance as any film to achieve not only a name but also a victory. Drawing on conversations he had with an Afghan refugee with whom he befriended as a child but using animation to protect his husband’s identity, Danish director Jonas Poher Rasmussen tells a story that brings to life the immigrant experience more than most live-action movies ever. The documentary won the Sundance Grand Prix (World Cinema Documentary).

Meanwhile France has chosen Titanium, the second film directed by Julia Ducournau, which won the Cannes Palme d’Or and Toronto’s Midnight Madness People’s Choice Awards – a rare combination that reflects how unusual the release of Neon is. It tells the story of a woman who becomes a nonverbal, violent serial killer and has sex with cars, but is troubled by exposure to unconditional love when a man accepts her as his long-lost son. As weird as the movie sounds (and is), it is also exciting, electric and has everyone talking, which probably explains why it had the biggest opening weekend in the US coffers of any Palme winner at 17 years.

And then there are the unconventional scenes of conventional dramas. Italy presented Paolo Sorrentino’s Venice winner The hand of God, which looks like a fairly straightforward autobiographical drama until it takes a shocking turn about halfway through. Asghar Farhadi, me A Hero, is representing Iran once again – two of his films in the past decade won Oscars in non-English – but this time, the moral stalemate he is dealing with has to do with social media. And the movie with which A Hero equals the Grand Prix of Cannes, that of Finland Division number 6, by young Juho Kuosmanen, at first may seem like a love story of common-attractive opposites, but is quietly revealed to be a reminder of the charms and intricacies of life and love in front of smartphones.

In short, as the Academy has shown a greater openness to complex films in the international feature category, countries around the world have responded by presenting more of them.

