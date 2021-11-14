Thailand becomes the first foreign customer of AT-6 light attack aircraft





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates Royal Thai Air Force has awarded Textron Aviation a $ 143 million contract for eight Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine aircraft, ground support equipment, spare parts, training and other equipment. Thailand’s deal with the US company on the first day of the Dubai Airshow makes it the first international customer of the light attack aircraft. Under the contract, the work will take place at the Wichita Company facility, Kansas. Thomas Hammoor, president and CEO of Textron Aviation Defense, said in a statement that the Royal Thai Air Force selected the Beechcraft AT-6 to carry out a wide range of missions in support of border security, as well as anti-smuggling, counter-narcotics and anti-operations of trafficking in human beings. RTAF is a key US security ally and operator of one of the most advanced air forces in Asia Pacific. Its extensive market research and rigorous procurement process required cost, timetable, and better performance approximation to replace the existing fleet of older Aero L-39 Albatros aircraft and to advance its fleet capabilities with state-of-the-art technology. last, he added. The contract for the AT-6 assigned to Beechcraft AT-6TH in Thailand supports the country’s modernization priorities and the mutual defense cooperation agreement between the US and Thailand, the company said in a statement. The US firm also said the contract contributes to the growth of Thailand’s airspace industry, as detailed in the Royal Thai Air Force Acquisition and Development Plan (P&D), and aligns with the country’s so-called S-Curve 11 strategy. program. partly intended to support the domestic defense industry. The AT-6 was on display at the Dubai Airshow, where its pilot told Defense News that the plane flew from the United States to the United Arab Emirates, passing through 11 countries to refuel for a total of 33 flight hours. AT-6 will take part in the ongoing light attack experiment, which facilitates work with other nations to highlight interaction through an AERONet network communication capability, Fouad Kasri, Textron Regional Vice President of Sales Aviation Defenses for the Middle East and North Africa, told Defense News, referring to the data link designed by the U.S. Air Force that aims to provide awareness of the situation on the battlefield. Since Link 16 is used by the US government and is not exportable, other countries are looking to export [the] AeroNet to get a 360-[degree] the appearance of the battlefield and to increase the interaction between nations. The Textron Aviation Defense training of Thai maintenance professionals will begin in Thailand in 2023, according to a company statement, with pilot training starting in Wichita in 2024. The AT-6 will join the Thai Royal Navy in 2024, the statement said. In October 2019, the US State Department gave the green light to Tunisia to enter into talks with Textron over its requirements for a trainer and light attack aircraft. And in December 2020, Textron Aviation delivered an AT-6 Wolverine to the U.S. Air Force; the second plane is expected to arrive next month. Agnes Helou is a Middle East correspondent for Defense News. Her interests include missile defense, cyber security, interoperability of weapons systems, and strategic issues in the Middle East and the Gulf region.

