Biden communion and climate action divide US pope and Catholic bishopsExBulletin







change subtitles Vatican Pool / Getty Images

Vatican Pool / Getty Images Pope Francis once again on Sunday promote political and business leaders “act now with courage and vision” to care for the planet and its people in the face of the global climate crisis. His remarks, made in St Peter’s Square in the Vatican, came just hours after the closing of a two-week United Nations climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. The Pope insisted on the importance and urgency of climate action, six years ago dedicating a major document known as Laudato Si ‘ on the importance of environmental stewardship. It was also the main topic of discussion at President Biden’s meeting with Francis at the Vatican last month. In contrast, Catholic bishops in the United States have has generally been motherly or deceitful regarding climate change in their messages to their congregations. A study conducted last month by researchers from Creighton University in Nebraska analyzed more than 12,000 official and written communications sent to parishioners in almost every American diocese over the five years beginning June 2014. The authors found that on the rare occasions that bishops mentioned climate change, they often “sat and distanced themselves from the church’s teaching on the matter” and downplayed parts of Pope Francis’ speech. Laudato Si ‘ document that conflicts with conservative American political ideology. Conservative American bishops hope to deny Biden key Catholic sacrament Climate is not the only division between American bishops and the Vatican. At a conference in June, Catholic leaders debated whether prominent politicians like Biden who support access to abortion should be allowed to receive Communion, a key element of Catholic worship in which holy bread and wine are shared. Biden, a devout Catholic throughout his life, says he personally opposes abortion, although as a lawmaker, he has long supported legal access to the procedure. Last month, after meeting with Francesco, said the president that the pope “was happy that I was a good Catholic and should continue to receive Communion.” The president’s account of the Pope’s words reflects the past statements of Francesco, who in 2013 described Communion as “not a price for the perfect, but a strong medicine and food for the weak.” He said the church “is not a place of payment”, but “a place for all, with all their problems”. U.S. bishops are expected to review the issue of President Biden and Communion this week. At a conference in Baltimore, the clergy will vote on a document that could address who is eligible for Communion and how closely Catholics should embody public authority, including the president, the values ​​of the Catholic Church. Despite the contrast between Catholic leaders, among parishioners the issue is less divisive: a March poll by the Pew Research Center found that a large majority of American Catholics, 67%, say Biden should be allowed to receive Communion. In an April poll, Pew found that 55% of American Catholics I believe that abortion should be legal in all or most cases, compared to 59% of the total population.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/11/14/1055679802/pope-francis-again-calls-for-climate-action-u-s-bishops-have-been-all-but-silent The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos