Airline to Belarus closed to migrants trying to stem crisis

“Everything we have is legal in terms of visas and tickets,” he said. Why can’t only we Kurds fly?

Some passengers said the ban had prompted them to abandon their plans to travel to Belarus and return to Iraq, but Yousuf, 20, said he would visit the Belarusian Consulate in Dubai on Monday in hopes of doing so. make it work. I do not want to go back, he said.

On Friday, Turkish carriers said they would not fly Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni passengers to Minsk, and on Saturday, Cham Wings, a Syrian airline, said in a statement that it had suspended flights from Damascus to Minsk in response to the situation. on the Belarus-Poland border.

The bans seemed to be achieving their goals.

In Iraq, travel agents said they had begun telling customers not to go to Minsk. I advise people not to go to these conditions because nothing is guaranteed, said one agent, Arkan Othman.

It was not just the stops, Mr. Othman said. Even if his clients somehow arrived in Belarus, many Iraqi immigrants there have found themselves trapped in low border temperatures.

And if they are able to successfully cross the border, migrants still have to find their way out of the so-called restricted area, through one of Europe’s oldest and densest forests, and send them a message to local aid groups.

Understand the Belarus-Poland border crisis Card 1 of 6 An immigrant crisis. The influx of migrants along the eastern border of the European Union has led to an escalating clash between Belarus and the EU. Here’s what you need to know: European charges against Belarus. EU leaders claim that Alexander G. Lukashenko, Belarus’ autocratic leader, has created the crisis to punish European countries for housing their opponents and imposing sanctions. Fear of a humanitarian crisis. Immigrants are trapped in dense forests crossing the border, facing severe cold and an approaching winter. They are unable to enter the European Union or return to Belarus. Some have already died from hypothermia.

The body of a Syrian man trying to cross the border was found on Friday, local police said. Authorities said he was the ninth migrant to die trying to join the European Union.