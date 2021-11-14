International
Airline to Belarus closed to migrants trying to stem crisis
Dubai on Sunday began banning travelers from Iraq from crossing the emirate on their way to Belarus, disrupting the last major air route from the Middle East to Minsk in a bid to stem a humanitarian crisis that has left thousands of people stranded. blocked on the border with Belarus. with Poland.
Along with the Iraqis, the Syrians also appear to have been blocked from boarding airlines in Dubai, despite having Belarusian visas, according to travel agents and passengers. Some had used their life savings to make the trip.
The flight ban followed an intense diplomatic campaign by European Union members alarmed by a wave of thousands of predominantly Iraqi immigrants lured to Belarus when visa liberalization was lifted in August. Hoping for a path to the European Union, they found themselves in frozen forest camps on the border of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.
The European Union has called Belarus’ moves an attempt to arm migrants and force a crisis in order to punish the EU for its criticism of its strong leader, Alexander Lukashenko.
Over the weekend, several airlines in the region imposed ban similar to those in Dubai. But the effect was most immediate in Dubai, where airline employees prevented some passengers from boarding planes, effectively blocking them.
Some Kurds in Dubai, who fled Iraq mainly for economic reasons, said they were prevented from boarding flights operated by Belavia, the Belarusian state airline.
Now we are waiting inside the airport cafe for God’s mercy, said Zanyar Kawan, 21, who like many of the immigrants is an Iraqi Kurd. But it seems that God’s mercy will not pass.
Another passenger, who sought to identify himself only as Yousuf for fear of retaliation, said Belavia employees had prevented at least 50 passengers from Sulaimaniya, a city in Iraqi Kurdistan, from boarding a flight to Minsk from Dubai.
“Everything we have is legal in terms of visas and tickets,” he said. Why can’t only we Kurds fly?
Some passengers said the ban had prompted them to abandon their plans to travel to Belarus and return to Iraq, but Yousuf, 20, said he would visit the Belarusian Consulate in Dubai on Monday in hopes of doing so. make it work. I do not want to go back, he said.
On Friday, Turkish carriers said they would not fly Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni passengers to Minsk, and on Saturday, Cham Wings, a Syrian airline, said in a statement that it had suspended flights from Damascus to Minsk in response to the situation. on the Belarus-Poland border.
The bans seemed to be achieving their goals.
In Iraq, travel agents said they had begun telling customers not to go to Minsk. I advise people not to go to these conditions because nothing is guaranteed, said one agent, Arkan Othman.
It was not just the stops, Mr. Othman said. Even if his clients somehow arrived in Belarus, many Iraqi immigrants there have found themselves trapped in low border temperatures.
And if they are able to successfully cross the border, migrants still have to find their way out of the so-called restricted area, through one of Europe’s oldest and densest forests, and send them a message to local aid groups.
Understand the Belarus-Poland border crisis
An immigrant crisis. The influx of migrants along the eastern border of the European Union has led to an escalating clash between Belarus and the EU. Here’s what you need to know:
The body of a Syrian man trying to cross the border was found on Friday, local police said. Authorities said he was the ninth migrant to die trying to join the European Union.
But activists say the actual death toll is much higher.
On the Polish side of the border with Belarus, the situation remained tense on Sunday, with a large presence of police and soldiers. The government in Warsaw has banned all non-locals, including journalists and doctors, from approaching the border.
Polish police said Sunday that they arrested 22 Iraqi citizens out of 50 people crossing the border near the town of Starzyna, about 80 miles from the place where immigrants gathered in Belarus.
Belarusian soldiers were recorded destroying fences demarcating the border with Poland and blinding Polish units with strobe lights and laser beams. Polish border guard said on Twitter.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in an interview Sunday with the Polish press agency that the situation at the border has gone too far and suggested that together with Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, Poland could use Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which requires military consultation when the territorial integrity of a member state is threatened.
A Polish soldier also died at the border late Saturday from a gunfight, which authorities called an accident.
Sangar Khaleel contributed to reporting from Sulaimaniya, Iraq.
