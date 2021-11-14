International
The schools will reopen on Monday after the province, CUPE reaches a preliminary agreement
Schools in New Brunswick will reopen Monday after the provincial government reached a preliminary agreement with the Canadian Union of Public Employees late Saturday.
“I know the last two weeks have been challenging for students and parents,” Prime Minister Blaine Higgs told a news conference on Sunday. “There is no substitute for teaching in the classroom.”
More than 22,000 public sector workers are now expected to return to work after being on strike for more than two weeks.
Preliminary agreements were reached Saturday night with seven of the union’s locals, Higgs said.
Schools closed on Oct. 29 and switched to online tuition after about 3,000 workers including caretakers, bus drivers, school library assistants and administrative support went on strike.
Community colleges, which also employ CUPE workers, are expected to reopen to students on Tuesday.
“I’m optimistic,” Higgsadded said. “I really believe people want to get back to work.”
Higgs declined to comment on the terms of the contract.
CUPE New Brunswick president Steve Drost said the negotiations over the past few days have been painful and tedious, but he is excited to introduce it to workers after everything they went through.
“Both sides were able to make compromises in the best interest of the province,” he said.
The new wage offer will allow workers to continue with the cost of living in the province, he said. The 10 locals involved in the strike action will vote this week, with votes expected to end on Friday.
“I think we have been able to achieve working peace for New Brunswick. I am very confident that we have made some historic gains here for the workers,” Drost said. “I can no longer be proud of the workers.”
The two sides have also reached an agreement on pension plans being offered to locals2745 and 1253, Drost said.
Earlier, the prime minister had demanded that locals return their pension plans to the common risk system already in place for most other provincial employees, a major hurdle in the labor dispute.
“We were able to reach the language towards a memorandum of understanding on this, where there is not necessarily a conversion to shared risk,” Drost said.
A union-led litigation challenge over the return order that forced more than 2,000 healthcare workers to return to work on Monday, November 6, is still ongoing, he said. The Prime Minister has confirmed that the order has been canceled.
“We need to make sure that people’s rights are not violated,” Drost said.
NB Alcoholic beverage stores remain open
A tentative agreement between the province and local workers representing NB Liquor was also reached Saturday evening, its president said.
The workers had previously decided to go on strike action until Tuesday if an agreement could not be reached over the weekend, which would close the shops.
“The negotiating team is very happy. We are pleased to have done this,” said Jamie Agnew, president of Local 963.
He wants the public to know that there is no need to panic buying. Sales across the province totaled $ 2 million on Wednesday before Memorial Day, he said, with over-projections of about $ 500,000.
A tentative preliminary agreement was reached between the union and management a year ago.
“We thought we had a preliminary agreement in November 2020, but that was broken by Mr. Higgs, so we had to go through that process again and ended up getting a strike vote,” Agnew said.
