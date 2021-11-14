Belarus-Poland border crisis: Families face bitter homeless nights

There are 200 children and 600 women among about 2,000 people gathered along the Bruzgi-Kuznica border crossing that separates Belarus from Poland, Belarusian border officials told CNN on Friday. Some of them are just babies or toddlers.

Immigrants, most of whom are from the Middle East and Asia, are seeking to cross illegally into Poland and from there to other European countries, particularly Germany, in search of a better life.

Some lucky ones have small tents; others have made rough shelter from the branches and twigs of coniferous trees around them. Behind them is the forest; opposite the razor barbed wire fence erected by Poland to keep them out, patrolled by Polish police, border guards and soldiers.

Some have waited for weeks trying to cross the border and there is a sense of anger and frustration in the air. Some immigrants have already died in the cold; hypothermia is a real danger.

Twenty-eight-year-old mother Shoxan Bapir Hussain said she had started the journey from Iraqi Kurdistan with her husband and four-year-old son, Azhi Ali Xder, because the boy needs surgery for a back condition. Azhi, who has shafa on his feet, cannot walk, she said.

Asked why Azhi did not perform the operation in Kurdistan, his mother replied: “Because not very well and maybe the operation failed … the doctor told me that the operation in Germany is very good”.

The CNN crew, who were escorted to the hard camp by Belarusian authorities on Friday and Saturday, lacked the minimum infrastructure to support thousands of people gathered there, with only two small water tanks and no visible toilets.

The Belarusian Red Cross is distributing food and water, but migrants who spoke to CNN said deliveries were insufficient and unsafe. There is hardly enough to keep alive those already here – and Belarusian state border officials estimate that the number of people in the border region will rise to 5,000 within a week.

As desperate people struggled to get firewood, logs to sit on and other supplies from aid trucks, the Belarusian armed forces tried to drive them away. Those who gathered around such a truck sending water were made to kneel on the cold ground before some were left to pick up the bottles.

“I’m hungry, I’m hungry,” said one young girl in English.

Parents Ahmed and Ala, with their 15-year-old daughter Reza, told CNN they had traveled from Iraqi Kurdistan in search of a better life in Europe. They had been there for seven nights, they said, and still hope to reach Europe.

Another man, who gave his name only as Binar, said he had paid $ 2,000 to make the trip from Iraqi Kurdistan. “Our people want to go to Germany,” he said.

Western leaders have accused Belarus of producing a migrant crisis on the European Union’s eastern border as punishment for sanctions for human rights abuses.

The government of President Alexander Lukashenko has consistently denied such allegations, instead blaming the West for the crossings and accusing it of mistreating migrants.

Russia, Belarus’ biggest political and economic partner, continues to defend Minsk’s handling of the border crisis, while also denying any involvement.

President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired Sunday by Russia-1 television channel that Russia was “ready to help in any way possible if, of course, something depends on us here,” the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Putin also placed responsibility for the crisis at the door of the EU, accusing it of creating conditions that trigger the influx of migrants. “And now they are looking for someone to blame, in order to absolve themselves of responsibility for what is happening,” he said, according to TASS.

Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski on Saturday called the deteriorating situation “an attack on the entire European Union using an artificially created immigration crisis”.

Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell spoke by telephone Sunday, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said. “Vladimir Makei briefed his interlocutor on the steps taken by Belarus to reduce the influx of migrants from Asia, Africa and the Middle East,” as well as the provision of humanitarian aid, the ministry said in a statement.

Borrell told the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that on Monday EU foreign ministers would extend sanctions on Belarus to include airlines and travel agencies thought to be involved in bringing migrants to the Belarus-Poland border. Sanctions could also be imposed on about 30 Belarusian officials believed to be involved in the crisis, he told the newspaper.

Poland: Forces ‘on alert’

Meanwhile, authorities in Belarus insist they are doing everything possible to support those stranded in the border region.

“The situation in the refugee camp on the Belarus-Poland border remains difficult, however, the Belarusian side is doing everything to provide people and especially children with everything they need,” the Belarus State Border Committee said in a statement on Saturday.

“All measures are being taken to provide assistance to refugees. The border service ensures the necessary order and protection of the state border.”

Poland has barred international journalists and observers from entering the border region, making it difficult to assess the situation on the Polish side of the fence. But there is still no sign of easing tensions.

The Polish Border Guard claimed on Sunday that dozens of migrants with the help of Belarusian security forces were preparing a “major attempt to break” the Polish border.

“Some of the tents are starting to disappear. Foreigners are receiving instructions, equipment and gas from the Belarusian services. You can see that the Belarusian side is preparing today for a major effort to cross the border. Our forces are ready for action,” the border . the watchman posted on Twitter.

Polish authorities also reported seeing more groups of Belarusian armed officers and a growing unrest among migrants. Belarus state television, ATN, reported that a group of about 100 or more refugees was on their way to the refugee camp.

The Polish Ministry of National Defense posted on Twitter on Sunday that its forces in the Kuznica border area had been placed “on alert”.

Late Saturday, Poland sent a massive SMS message to phones in the region warning that rumors that the Polish border was not well guarded or that migrants would be allowed to cross into Germany were a “total lie and nonsense”. Another SMS message read in part: “The Polish border is closed. BLR authorities lied to you. Return to Minsk!”

The messages include a link to a Polish government website with a broader and more open message, warning that any attempt to attack the border could lead to “dangerous developments”.

The emergence of the force unfolding across the region is continuing to test a fragile political order, with claims by the United States of Russia’s military rise deepening concerns about the potential for a wider geopolitical crisis.

On Sunday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price described the immigration crisis as a “distraction” from Russia’s actions. “The Lukashenko regime’s actions threaten security, sow discord and aim to divert attention from Russia’s activities on the border with Ukraine,” Price said in a weekend conversation between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.

Neighboring Ukraine is also stepping up security, announcing on Thursday that it will hold military exercises with about 8,500 troops and 15 helicopters in an area near its borders with Poland and Belarus to counter a possible migrant crisis.

As long as the international stalemate continues, those trapped between the Polish security forces in front of them and the Belarusian security forces behind will have only hope and burning fires to keep them afloat.