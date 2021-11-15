Extremists in Pakistan encouraged by Taliban success in AfghanistanExBulletin

DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: The Taliban invasion of Afghanistan has had a detrimental effect on Pakistan. Attacks by a group known as the Pakistani Taliban are on the rise. Last week, the government signed a one-month ceasefire with the group. But, as NPR’s John Ruwitch explains, the Pakistani Taliban and other groups have been emboldened by the success of their ideological twins in Afghanistan.

JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP for short, has existed since 2007. And for a time, it wreaked havoc, killing tens of thousands in suicide bombs and shootings in an attempt to establish Sharia law in Pakistan. Violence culminated in this horrific scene at a school in December 2014.

(RENTAL SOUND)

RUWITCH: The attack, heard here in a news report by Pakistan’s SAMAA TV, left about 150 dead. Most were children. It strengthened the Pakistani government’s determination to pursue the TTP, says Madiha Afzal, an expert on extremism in Pakistan at the Brookings Institution.

MADIHA AFZAL: After the Pakistani army decided to take action against it, it was able, to a large extent, to at least expel it from the tribal areas.

RUWITCH: Over the next few years, she says, the number of attacks dropped, but TTP was not gone. Its infantry and commanders had melted or slipped beyond the infamous porous border.

AFZAL: Many of them, it turns out, have been in prison in Afghanistan.

RUWITCH: When the Afghan Taliban came to power in August, they released thousands of prisoners, including senior TTP members. Mohsin Dawar represents North Waziristan in the Pakistani parliament. It is in tribal areas bordering Afghanistan and has seen a number of attacks by the TTP in recent weeks.

MOHSIN DAWAR: So they are back with more force and are regrouping. They have acquired tremendous ideological and moral strength since the fall of Kabul.

RUWITCH: According to the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies, there have been more than a hundred attacks nationwide this year by the TTP. More than half have occurred since the beginning of July. Mohsin Dawar says this is what “blowback” looks like. Years of support from the Pakistani government for militant groups in Afghanistan would cross the border again.

DAWAR: Pakistani policymakers, especially the military general – they have brought the country to the point where I think it is almost impossible to withdraw.

RUWITCH: Javed Ashraf Qazi is more optimistic. He once headed the powerful Pakistani military intelligence agency. She played a key role in creating and supporting the Afghan Taliban. He thinks the rise in attacks is not yet particularly troubling. The military is hitting the TTP where they operate here and the Afghan Taliban will eventually pursue those sheltering across the border, he says.

JAVED ASHRAF QAZI: We have told the Taliban that our friendship will depend on your not allowing TTP in Pakistan. And they promise to take care of it.

RUWITCH: That may be a wishful thinking, but it is not just a matter of dealing with violent extremists. Abdul Majeed Hazarvi (ph) is the local emir of the Assembly of Islamic Clergy, a religious political party. He says that when the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, people he knew said special prayers of thanksgiving. And some handed out cakes.

ABDUL MAJEED HAZARVI: (Through the translator) Of course, it is a happy moment because we are a religious party and we are fighting to establish the law of Allah in Pakistan.

RUWITCH: Armed war is not the solution in Pakistan, he says. But anyone who is religious should be happy about the victory of the Afghan Taliban. His party and other right-wing religious parties, which have traditionally failed in elections, are gaining attention and attraction. This is worrying, says Amir Rana, a security analyst at the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies.

AMIR RANA: In my opinion, the biggest challenge is extremism.

RUWITCH: The Taliban victory encourages tough religious lines across the board, and the government has no eye on the ball, he says.

RANA: Pakistan’s focus is always to remain in the fight against terrorism. And they pay less attention to fighting extremism. And that, in my opinion, will pose a major challenge for Pakistan in the coming months and years.

RUWITCH: He thinks far-right religious parties could gain new gains in the next election, and this could eventually lead to stricter religious rules in Pakistan – a nuclear-armed republic that is nominally Islamic but has a tradition of forta laike. Even if religious parties do not achieve great benefits, Rana says they will still be in a much better position to put pressure on the authorities. John Ruwitch, NPR News, Islamabad.

