Increasing focus on mental health in the workplace as the Covid-19 pandemic takes hold, Health News and Top Stories

SINGAPORE – More employers in the public and private sectors are paying more attention to protecting the mental health of stressed workers in a pandemic that has lasted for almost two years.

While Covid-19 has made work more flexible for some, counseling services said the pandemic has taken a toll on many workers in Singapore as they face longer working hours, social isolation and job insecurity.

Paul Francis Chong, 37, who is operations director at global integrated facility management company Sodexo, is among those in Singapore who are feeling the impact of work-from-home arrangements.

“I have had more personal space when I travel to work every day. The prolonged period of social isolation has also had a negative impact on my social activities. These are basic human needs and I miss interacting face to face with friends. my colleagues. “

A survey by software firm Oracle found that nearly seven in 10 Singaporeans said this year has been the most stressful year at work, with more than half struggling more with their mental health at work this year than last year.

However, about 77 percent of more than 1,000 respondents from sectors including manufacturing, business and logistics felt that their companies were more concerned about their mental health now than before the pandemic.

Civil Service, which is Singapore’s largest employer, has launched a digital portal called Mindline At Work. It contains mental health resources like tips for discovering a mental state for employers and treating the first 100 days to a new job.

The website is also equipped with a clinically proven welfare self-assessment tool. Since its pilot launch in September, the portal has had over 17,700 users.

The Civil Service, in a statement, said it has also encouraged supervisors to set clear expectations for officers on availability and working hours, and to check with them regularly.

In the private sector, at least four companies have stepped up mental health support since the pandemic began. Sodexo, for example, has hosted 12 mental health webinars since July last year.

Asia-Pacific Director of Human Resources Soorya Themudu said these sessions help employees address the challenges of adapting to pandemic-induced disruptions by improving sleep quality and developing emotional intelligence. “Having a healthy workforce increases productivity, reduces shortages and total medical costs.”

Ms. Themudu said the firm conducts an annual survey to check employee well-being.

Counseling agencies said more firms are offering out-of-office counseling services as a benefit through the Employee Assistance Program (EAP), which provides confidential counseling to help employees deal with personal and work-based issues.

The Anglican Community Services of Singapore said it has seen more than 50 firms enroll in the EAP program since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Singapore Counseling Center (SCC) reported an increase in the number of EAP clients seeking assistance, with a twofold increase in the last two years compared to 2019.

Similarly, the Counseling and Care Center said the number of client organizations providing services doubled from 10 in 2017 to 24 in the past 24 years.

Counseling agencies praised efforts to address employee mental health, but also urged employers to make changes to ease the workload and build support systems.

A spokesman for the Counseling and Care Center said: “Given that the pandemic has limited people’s travel plans and employees are at home even on holiday, there has been a gradual change in work culture. Employees now feel compelled to “They respond to job requests even when they are taking annual leave.”

She added that businesses can try to ensure that employees who are on leave can lay off job requirements and not be activated for duty, where possible.

Mr Vincent Budihardjo, head of integrated employment services and senior services at Singapore Anglican Community Services, said bosses also need to recognize the challenges of working from home and introduce practices that can strengthen workplace relationships.

For example, firms can arrange regular Zoom team bonding sessions, where employees can meet with each other over the dessert paid by the firm.

The bottom line for employers to recognize is that neglecting mental well-being will be detrimental to productivity, counseling agencies said.

SCC founder John Shepherd Lim said it is not uncommon for people facing burnout or chronic stress to experience a decline in productivity and work engagement, which will directly affect organizational results and performance.

He said it would be “a huge loss for the company in the long run” if talented workers are overwhelmed and leave.

“Organizations will also have to spend on hiring new employees, who will then take the time to learn the ropes, affecting the workflow and overall productivity of the team if turnover rates are high.”

Many organizations in Singapore have stepped up mental health support for their employees since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Straits Times looks at some of these initiatives.

‘Mental health first aid’ training

At Standard Chartered, over 380 employees are certified to provide confidential assistance to those with mental health problems.

Last month, the bank said its network of “first mental health helpers” – with 60 of them based in Singapore – has doubled since 2019.

A spokesman for the Counseling and Care Center said training staff to identify the symptoms of mental health issues and provide appropriate assistance would create a peer support network among employees.

Self-care activities

Firms like Google have been launching virtual meditation and yoga sessions since the beginning of the pandemic to help their employees relax.

The head of the Singapore Counseling Center, John Shepherd Lim, said such activities are beneficial because people often feel unmotivated to block time to develop self-care habits.

Online Mental Health Resources

Many organizations, including the public service, have created chatbots, portals, and websites for employees to use reliable resources and best practices in mental health.

Employee Assistance Program

Three consulting organizations told The Straits Times that there has been an increase in the number of companies hiring service providers of such programs since the onset of the pandemic.

These programs allow employees to book counseling sessions with partner mental health organizations and bill session fees for the company, said Mr. Lim.