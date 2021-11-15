International
Increasing focus on mental health in the workplace as the Covid-19 pandemic takes hold, Health News and Top Stories
SINGAPORE – More employers in the public and private sectors are paying more attention to protecting the mental health of stressed workers in a pandemic that has lasted for almost two years.
While Covid-19 has made work more flexible for some, counseling services said the pandemic has taken a toll on many workers in Singapore as they face longer working hours, social isolation and job insecurity.
Paul Francis Chong, 37, who is operations director at global integrated facility management company Sodexo, is among those in Singapore who are feeling the impact of work-from-home arrangements.
“I have had more personal space when I travel to work every day. The prolonged period of social isolation has also had a negative impact on my social activities. These are basic human needs and I miss interacting face to face with friends. my colleagues. “
A survey by software firm Oracle found that nearly seven in 10 Singaporeans said this year has been the most stressful year at work, with more than half struggling more with their mental health at work this year than last year.
However, about 77 percent of more than 1,000 respondents from sectors including manufacturing, business and logistics felt that their companies were more concerned about their mental health now than before the pandemic.
Civil Service, which is Singapore’s largest employer, has launched a digital portal called Mindline At Work. It contains mental health resources like tips for discovering a mental state for employers and treating the first 100 days to a new job.
The website is also equipped with a clinically proven welfare self-assessment tool. Since its pilot launch in September, the portal has had over 17,700 users.
The Civil Service, in a statement, said it has also encouraged supervisors to set clear expectations for officers on availability and working hours, and to check with them regularly.
In the private sector, at least four companies have stepped up mental health support since the pandemic began. Sodexo, for example, has hosted 12 mental health webinars since July last year.
Asia-Pacific Director of Human Resources Soorya Themudu said these sessions help employees address the challenges of adapting to pandemic-induced disruptions by improving sleep quality and developing emotional intelligence. “Having a healthy workforce increases productivity, reduces shortages and total medical costs.”
Ms. Themudu said the firm conducts an annual survey to check employee well-being.
Counseling agencies said more firms are offering out-of-office counseling services as a benefit through the Employee Assistance Program (EAP), which provides confidential counseling to help employees deal with personal and work-based issues.
The Anglican Community Services of Singapore said it has seen more than 50 firms enroll in the EAP program since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Singapore Counseling Center (SCC) reported an increase in the number of EAP clients seeking assistance, with a twofold increase in the last two years compared to 2019.
Similarly, the Counseling and Care Center said the number of client organizations providing services doubled from 10 in 2017 to 24 in the past 24 years.
Counseling agencies praised efforts to address employee mental health, but also urged employers to make changes to ease the workload and build support systems.
A spokesman for the Counseling and Care Center said: “Given that the pandemic has limited people’s travel plans and employees are at home even on holiday, there has been a gradual change in work culture. Employees now feel compelled to “They respond to job requests even when they are taking annual leave.”
She added that businesses can try to ensure that employees who are on leave can lay off job requirements and not be activated for duty, where possible.
Mr Vincent Budihardjo, head of integrated employment services and senior services at Singapore Anglican Community Services, said bosses also need to recognize the challenges of working from home and introduce practices that can strengthen workplace relationships.
For example, firms can arrange regular Zoom team bonding sessions, where employees can meet with each other over the dessert paid by the firm.
The bottom line for employers to recognize is that neglecting mental well-being will be detrimental to productivity, counseling agencies said.
SCC founder John Shepherd Lim said it is not uncommon for people facing burnout or chronic stress to experience a decline in productivity and work engagement, which will directly affect organizational results and performance.
He said it would be “a huge loss for the company in the long run” if talented workers are overwhelmed and leave.
“Organizations will also have to spend on hiring new employees, who will then take the time to learn the ropes, affecting the workflow and overall productivity of the team if turnover rates are high.”
S’pore employers step up initiatives to address mental health in the workplace
Many organizations in Singapore have stepped up mental health support for their employees since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Straits Times looks at some of these initiatives.
‘Mental health first aid’ training
At Standard Chartered, over 380 employees are certified to provide confidential assistance to those with mental health problems.
Last month, the bank said its network of “first mental health helpers” – with 60 of them based in Singapore – has doubled since 2019.
A spokesman for the Counseling and Care Center said training staff to identify the symptoms of mental health issues and provide appropriate assistance would create a peer support network among employees.
Self-care activities
Firms like Google have been launching virtual meditation and yoga sessions since the beginning of the pandemic to help their employees relax.
The head of the Singapore Counseling Center, John Shepherd Lim, said such activities are beneficial because people often feel unmotivated to block time to develop self-care habits.
Online Mental Health Resources
Many organizations, including the public service, have created chatbots, portals, and websites for employees to use reliable resources and best practices in mental health.
Employee Assistance Program
Three consulting organizations told The Straits Times that there has been an increase in the number of companies hiring service providers of such programs since the onset of the pandemic.
These programs allow employees to book counseling sessions with partner mental health organizations and bill session fees for the company, said Mr. Lim.
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/health/growing-focus-on-mental-health-at-workplace-as-covid-19-pandemic-takes-toll
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]