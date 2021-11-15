Christmas markets are in jeopardy as Europe becomes the COVID-19 hotspot again

BERLIN Winter is coming and Europe is once again the epicenter of the coronavirus.

Germany’s beloved Christmas markets are in jeopardy and its intensive care beds are filling up. Austria tells the unvaccinated to stay out of restaurants and cafes. The Netherlands appears to be heading towards a partial blockade, the first in Western Europe since the summer.

In Eastern Europe, where vaccination rates are generally low, the situation is much worse, with daily mortality rates rising in countries such as Romania and Bulgaria, which are members of the European Union. The World Health Organization, which includes Russia in its European region, reported on Wednesday a 10% increase in coronavirus deaths in Europe over the past week, counteracting a downward trend in most other regions.

Across the continent, European governments are looking with concern at a possible backlash if unpopular measures, such as tight closures, become widespread again, although they could have serious public health consequences if security measures are not followed.

Public health experts warn that colder temperatures are pushing people inside, and holiday gatherings add to the dangers posed by crowded conditions. The depressing feeling of COVID-19 deja vu is acute in countries like Germany, where vaccination rates are the lowest in Western Europe and new infections are breaking records.

It would be advisable to cancel all major events, Lothar Wieler, head of the German Center for Disease Control, Robert Koch Institute, said on Friday, warning that large indoor celebrations could end up as super-spreading events.

In Europe, as in the United States, it is mainly the unvaccinated who become seriously ill and die. But new infections, vaccinated people contracting the disease, and a declining spectrum of immunity are giving new ammunition to vaccine resisters, fueling political tensions that populist movements across the continent have sought to exploit for months.

In the nearly two years since the pandemic began, European waves of infection have often warned of similar suffering across the Atlantic.

Nearly a year after vaccination began to spread to more advanced countries, vaccination rates in Western Europe are higher than in the United States. Less than 60% of Americans are fully vaccinated, compared with nearly 67% in Germany and that varies up to almost 88% in Portugal, according to an Oxford University tracker.

Germany, which initially won praise for a prudent and science-led approach to controlling coronavirus infections, has come to illustrate the painful reversal of fate experienced by a handful of countries in a pandemic that has killed more more than 5 million people worldwide. The highly contagious delta variant this year has made dramatic progress even in countries like this, which adopted early disease prevention protocols.

Virus hotspots face strains in their health care systems and hospitals in parts of Europe, even if they are not overloaded with COVID patients, have fewer resources to devote to caring for people who have a heart attack. or get in car accidents, a first model also in the US. the most affected states.

In the UK, which lifted the remaining restrictions in July and has seen huge increases as well as cases decrease since then, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists the country can live with the virus. The government will only reinstate restrictions if the health service falls under unstable pressure, he says.

Spain, once one of the most hit countries in Europe, probably offers an example of how risks can be managed.

She has vaccinated 80% of her population, and while face masks are no longer mandatory outside, many people still wear them. As infections have risen slightly recently, Rafael Bengoa, one of Spain’s leading public health experts, said that given the high rate of vaccination, the virus will not be able to dominate us again.

Some countries hope that stronger push for immunizations will get them there. In Germany, authorities warned that with daily rates of new infections standing at around 50,000, about 3,000 of those cases would require hospitalization and about 350 of those patients would be locked up in intensive care units that are already packed with capacity. Between 200 and 250 Germans die each day.

We were worse off than a year ago and now we were facing a real emergency situation, said Christian Drosten, Germany’s top virologist and government adviser, in a podcast on Wednesday. He stopped at vaccine reluctance, citing 15 million people who could actually have been and should have been vaccinated by now.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is heading an interim government while a new one is being formed, has expressed public frustration with 30% of German adults who have refused to be vaccinated, saying they are not fulfilling their collective responsibilities. The long-serving German leader, a trained scientist, withdrew from politics and did not seek a new term in the September elections.

Germany plans to reopen vaccination centers across the country to speed up vaccinations. France is also pinning its hopes on boosting doses, while urging holders to take their first blows. Italy is also expanding its boost program as numbers increase.

Austria, which has also seen record daily infection rates in recent days, is seeking to distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated people in setting restrictions. In two particularly affected regions, Austrian authorities announced on Friday, unvaccinated people will be told to stay home starting Monday, in addition to tasks such as work or shopping.

Other European countries are taking a single approach for all. The Netherlands on Friday was ready to announce a three-week period of restrictions including early closure of bars and restaurants and banning spectators at sporting events.

As in the United States, Germany is seeing a strengthening line between those who want to be vaccinated and those who are reluctant to be vaccinated. Some celebrities like singer Nena, the famous 99 Red Balloons, or soccer star Joshua Kimmich, have come out against vaccines, to shock public health experts who would like to see them as models.

And in a phenomenon familiar to Americans, ordinary Germans routinely express complete distrust of views or those in the opposing camp.

I can not understand why anyone would prefer to go around unvaccinated, it is actually comparable to seeing people out there as drunk drivers who consciously put their lives and other lives at risk, said Nikola Graff, a 52-year-old gynecologist in Berlin.

Resistance pockets are stronger in the former East Germany, but not limited to it. Isabel Garcia, an independent communications coach from the northern city of Kiel, has no plans to take the hit.

The pressure has become intense, but it is counterproductive because I do not think you can convince people by putting pressure, said the 51-year-old.

Although public health experts around the world say the potential effects of COVID are far more dangerous than the risks of inoculation, Garcia called the vaccines.

Meanwhile, many Germans are disappointed by the prospect of a winter in which beloved holiday traditions may once again fall victim to the coronavirus.

At a Christmas market in central Berlin, Ursula Bergmann, 62, who operates a small booth, said she was afraid of being banned from selling seasonal gluehwein, a spicy alcoholic beverage that is a German seasonal favorite.

Restrictions that could be introduced would wipe out the Christmas spirit, she said. Without boiling wine, everything is quite deserted here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.