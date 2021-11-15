Growing international visitors: StatCan





TORONTO – Since Canada opened its borders to fully vaccinated individuals earlier this fall, there has been an increase in the number of international travelers arriving in the country, albeit still below pre-pandemic figures. Statistics of Canada released the new data on Friday revealing that during October 2021, there were 14 times more international visitors than in the same month a year earlier. Over 263,000 nonresidents arrived from other countries at Canadian airports during October, a huge increase compared to the 18,300 that flew to Canada in October 2020, when international travel restrictions remain in place. In October 2019, before the pandemic hit, 608,000 people arrived in Canada from other countries. Most of the international visitors this October were from the US, with 114,200 Americans flying to Canada. The figures may not be 100 percent accurate, as it only counts flights to airports with electronic kiosks, StatCan acknowledged, noting that the Toronto Pearson terminal only installed these specific kiosks in June 2021. Land travel also increased. There were 292,200 trips to Canada by U.S. residents traveling by land in October, compared with about 65,000 in the same month last year. However, it is still well below the 994,100 arrivals in the US from the land border that occurred in October 2019. Canadians returning to the country by car from the U.S. increased in October, compared to the same month in 2020, with about 48,000 more residents crossing the border into Canada. This is a preliminary release of the data, StatCan said, and the full data set will arrive in mid-December.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/canada-saw-14-times-more-foreign-travellers-in-october-this-year-statcan-1.5666044 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos