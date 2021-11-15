Iowa University International Programs Adds Passport Station

The University of Iowa Office of International Programs is opening an on-campus passport acceptance station for students and community members.

The Office of International Programs located at Capitol University Center in Iowa City on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The IP Office is opening the University of Iowa Passport Office in the same space. (Dimia Burrell / The Daily Iowan)

Students can now renew or apply for passports on campus.

Iowa University International Programs will open a passport station for students and the surrounding community by joining the resource list for study abroad programs offered by UI International Programs.

Russell Ganim, associate professor and dean of UI International Programs, said the program wants to open a station at UI since 2014. The passport acceptance facility opens Nov. 17 at Old Capital Mall.

The University of Iowa applied for approval to become a U.S. passport acceptance facility, he said. And we were rejected. I am not exactly sure what the reasons were, but we completed an application we sent to the US State Department and it was rejected.

After the application was rejected, the International Programs office worked toward different goals, Ganim said. However, at the beginning of the pandemic, Ganim and his team decided to try the application process again.

During COVID we said to ourselves well, let’s resume this passport application process, he said. And so we did, and this time we were approved.

Ganim said the passport application process has become difficult for the general public.

According to the United States Postal Service website, first-time applicants must complete a six-page application form and provide a photocopy of ID and a photocopy of U.S. Citizenship. An applicant must also take a photograph that adheres to the photography instructions and have a post office employee witness his signature before submitting. Sometimes, there may be passport fees that vary depending on the situation.

It is logistically difficult to get through the process, Ganim said. We wanted to create a community resource where people could easily find us.

UI is also one of the few remaining schools in the Big Ten that does not have a passport station on their campus, Ganim added. Indiana University, the University of Illinois, Purdue University and the University of Wisconsin all have passport admission facilities.

There are many international program offices within the Big Ten that also have facilities for accepting passports, he said. We wanted to imitate our Big Ten peers and then offer the service as well.

Another driving force for the Office of International Programs to create this resource was because Iowa City no longer has a downtown post office, Ganim said.

Colin Behr, a UI sophomore planning to study abroad in Lyon, France, in the spring of 2023, said the new resource will make it easier to renew his passport.

I can not go home very often, Behr said. It would be better to have [a passport center] on campus and I would have faster access to it.

Ganim said some staff from International Programs had to undergo extensive training before opening the passport station.

They have gone through official instructions that the U.S. State Department requires officials to process passports or process applications, he said.

Ganim said those trained were part of the International Student and Scholars Service staff and study staff abroad.

In an email to Daily Iowan, International Program Provost Assistant Douglas Lee wrote that the program looks forward to serving UI faculty, staff, students, and the Iowa City community with the station.

We have a great team of [International Programs] staff who have completed extensive training and are ready to go, he wrote.

Ganim said the passport station is not only a UI resource but also a community resource.

We think, as part of our field mission, we obviously want to serve the Iowa University committee, but we want to serve the community at large, Ganim said. And so anyone really from the hallway can come in and get his passport, or apply for a passport for the first time, or renew his passport.