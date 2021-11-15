Liverpool Women’s Hospital: Three Terrorist Arrests After Man Dies in Taxi Blast | UK news

Three men have been arrested under terror law after a passenger was killed when the taxi he was in exploded outside the Liverpool women’s hospital.

The men, aged 29, 26 and 21, were arrested in the Kensington area of ​​the city and arrested under the Terrorism Act, police said.

A road in Toxteth was cordoned off by armed police on Sunday and several people were evacuated from their homes as part of ongoing investigations into the car bombing, police said.

A fire brigade was on standby outside the cordon, which stayed in place in the early hours of Monday. Officers wearing vests marked “Negotiator” were seen entering the cordon earlier.

Investigators believe it is unlikely that the blast, just before 11 a.m., when Remembrance Sunday silence began, was caused by a malfunction in the vehicle. The flames spread rapidly, including the taxi in a fireball.

The taxi driver, who managed to escape before the flames spread, has not been arrested. Police said he is in hospital in stable condition.

The blast occurred outside the main entrance of the hospital and police are trying to determine if the blast was intentional and if it matters on location. The site is also not far from Liverpool Cathedral where the Memorial Sunday city event was taking place.

Police are working to determine the identity of the deceased and any association that may shed light on the blast.

The investigation is being led by the counter-terrorism police, which is being assisted by MI5, which has a key role to play in developing intelligence to fight terrorism.

In a statement, Northwest counterterrorism police said: “We are leading the investigation with the support of Merseyside police and we are keeping an open mind about what caused the explosion. We are working at a rapid pace to try to determine the circumstances behind this and will update in due course.

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson described the incident just as disturbing and disturbing as thanking the emergency services for their prompt response.

Police were called at 10:59 a.m. Sunday morning for reports of a car explosion outside the downtown hospital. Photos of a burnt car quickly circulated on social media, as well as reports that the bomb squad was present, along with police, fire crews and the ambulance service.

Unfortunately, we can confirm that one person has died and another has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, which thankfully are not life-threatening, Merseyside police said.

So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi which stopped at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.

We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion, but given how it happened, out of care, the counterterrorism police are leading the investigation backed by Merseyside police.

Boris Johnson said: My thoughts are with all those affected by the horrific incident in Liverpool today. I want to thank the emergency services for their prompt response and professionalism and the police for their continued work in the investigation.

It is learned that the three arrests took place around Boaler Street in the Kensington area. The PA news agency reported locals saying armed officers jumped into a house with a terrace on Sutcliffe Street, outside Boaler Street, in the afternoon and arrested a suspect. Sections of Boaler Street and Sutcliffe Street remained cordoned off, with a large police presence at the scene as investigations continue.

A similar police scene was on site on Rutland Avenue in Sefton Park, with the first counterterrorism officers in the neighborhood. Locals said police arrived around 1pm as officers continued to guard a terraced property as the nearby surrounding area was cordoned off.

Merseyside Police Chief Serena Kennedy later offered her security for the incident. She said: Although I understand that today’s incident may cause concern in our communities, it should be noted that events of this nature are very rare.

Merseyside Police will continue to liaise with community groups, community leaders, partner agencies and individuals in the coming days and weeks to ensure that any concerns are addressed and that we provide the best service possible. for local residents.

There will also be an increased and visible police presence on the streets of Merseyside and I would encourage people to engage with my officers and raise any concerns they may have. She urged people not to speculate about what had happened.

The Women’s Hospital in Liverpool said access to visits was restricted until further notice and patients were diverted to other hospitals where possible.

Carl Bessant, whose partner had just given birth to a baby, was inside the hospital at the time of the blast. He told the BBC: “We were so close and she was feeding the baby when it happened. We heard a loud noise and looked out the window. We saw the car on fire and someone jumped out … screaming, and there was someone inside the car.

In a statement, the hospital said: We are reviewing our patient activity for the next 24-48 hours and patients should expect to be contacted for updates regarding any scheduled appointments or other hospital attendance.

Our staff are being allowed to leave and enter the hospital under the supervision of Merseyside police. We would like to thank you for the cooperation and support of our patients, visitors and staff affected by this incident, in particular those staff members who were at the scene at the time of the incident.

Phil Garrigan, chief firefighter of the Merseyside Rescue and Fire Service, said the car fire was fully developed when two devices arrived shortly after 11 p.m.

He told reporters at the scene: Operational teams put out the fire quickly, but, as has been repeated by the police chief, there has been a fatal one. Another individual had left the vehicle before the fire developed to the extent that it appeared. Our thoughts are with them and the families of those involved.

The car burns outside the hospital. Photo: Twitter

Home Secretary Priti Patel wrote on Twitter: I am being regularly updated on the horrific incident at the women’s hospital in Liverpool. The police and our emergency services are working hard to prove what happened and it is fair that they are given the time and space to do so.

The cordons remained in place Sunday evening, along with several road closures.

The level of threat from terrorism in the UK remains considerable, meaning an attack is likely.

In October, Conservative MP Sir David Amess was killed in a suspected terrorist attack while conducting his election operation in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex. A man has been charged with his murder and will stand trial next March.

Counter-terrorism officials say most of the plots they thwart are motivated by a violent extremist Islamic ideology, with the other category being motivated by far-right beliefs.