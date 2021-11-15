International
Rainstorm in Vancouver Metro could cause landslides, expert warns
Landslides on the lower continent are likely on Sunday and Monday, the latest in a series of storms to hit the region.
or a rain warning has been issued Early Sunday morning for most of Metro Vancouver, parts of Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound and Fraser Valley.
Up to 150 millimeters of rain is expected from Sunday to Monday morning, according to meteorologists.
Environment Canadian meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said the atmospheric river currently affecting the lower continent is tropical.
“While this is not our first [atmospheric river] of the season, this is unique because it is a real pineapple espresso, which brings moisture from the tropics and Hawaii “, said Sekhon.
Meteorologists expect freezing levels to rise in areas with higher altitudes such as Rogers Pass, which means there may be rain in the mountains where snow has already fallen.
“The whole highway passes and the interior … has been warming like this, it has changed in the rain for Whistler and it will gradually change to rain in the Interior as freezing levels increase,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron .
According to Brent Ward, co-director of the Center for Natural Hazard Research at SimonFraser University, landslides can be caused by rain-soaked soil on a steep slope, and Metro Vancouver has already seen an extremely wet fall.
“With these types of rainfall levels and how wet things are already, there will be landslides,” he said.
Ward said areas that could be potentially problematic include North Shore, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge. He also says that rainfall combined with snowmelt can pose a threat to people living at higher altitudes.
“Most of the time [landslides] “They are relatively small, they do not affect people, but there have been problems in the past.”
Problems in Coquihalla
Allan Quiring, with Quiring Towing, says he is expecting a treacherous day on the Coquihalla Highway after Sunday saw a closure in both directions due to landslides.
Quiring said there has been an increase in incidents over the past week due to rain and snowfall. He said he spent 17 hours pulling close to 25 vehicles and trucks from the canals this past week.
He said drivers should make sure they have winter tires and prepare for possible accidents by bringing food, water and a blanket.
“If you’re leaving the coastal area and we have heavy rain … while raising that height on the highway, you’ll definitely fall in heavy snow,” Quiringtold CBC News. “You want to make sure your vehicle is ready.”
Quiring said he has noticed more intense storms in recent years compared to when he started towing in 1988. And he has also noticed that many drivers are still moving through the mountains with summer tires, bald tires and excessive speed.
BC laws have required all drivers on the Coquihalla motorway and many other roads to have winter tires from 1 October.
Wind and snow to return
As the tropical rainstorm subsides Monday, strong westerly winds of the Bergeronsays can be expected to hit Metro Vancouver by afternoon.
“We will have to deal with strong westerly winds of 40 km / h blowing up to 60 km / h across the Vancouver Metro and possibly slightly stronger for Richmond,” Bergeron told CBC News.
He said snow could also return to the interior and to higher altitudes by the end of the week, as temperatures fall slightly below average after the rainstorm.
“For a few days it will be cool and dry,” he said, “but at the end of the week, especially Thursday evening through Friday, there is snow that we are tracing south of the border.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/metro-vancouver-rainstorm-landslides-1.6248446
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]