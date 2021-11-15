Rainstorm in Vancouver Metro could cause landslides, expert warns

Landslides on the lower continent are likely on Sunday and Monday, the latest in a series of storms to hit the region.

or a rain warning has been issued Early Sunday morning for most of Metro Vancouver, parts of Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound and Fraser Valley.

Up to 150 millimeters of rain is expected from Sunday to Monday morning, according to meteorologists.

Environment Canadian meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said the atmospheric river currently affecting the lower continent is tropical.

On Sunday, Environment Canada issued a rain warning in most of Metro Vancouver. The warning is in effect until Monday, but meteorologists say they expect strong winds after the rain stops. (Janella Hamilton / CBC)

“While this is not our first [atmospheric river] of the season, this is unique because it is a real pineapple espresso, which brings moisture from the tropics and Hawaii “, said Sekhon.

Meteorologists expect freezing levels to rise in areas with higher altitudes such as Rogers Pass, which means there may be rain in the mountains where snow has already fallen.

“The whole highway passes and the interior … has been warming like this, it has changed in the rain for Whistler and it will gradually change to rain in the Interior as freezing levels increase,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron .

According to Brent Ward, co-director of the Center for Natural Hazard Research at SimonFraser University, landslides can be caused by rain-soaked soil on a steep slope, and Metro Vancouver has already seen an extremely wet fall.

“With these types of rainfall levels and how wet things are already, there will be landslides,” he said.

Ward said areas that could be potentially problematic include North Shore, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge. He also says that rainfall combined with snowmelt can pose a threat to people living at higher altitudes.

“Most of the time [landslides] “They are relatively small, they do not affect people, but there have been problems in the past.”

A landslide once closed Highway 97 in both directions between Peachland and Summerland, BC Weather experts are warning of landslides this week as rains hit the South Coast. (CoM Ministry of Transport)

Problems in Coquihalla

Allan Quiring, with Quiring Towing, says he is expecting a treacherous day on the Coquihalla Highway after Sunday saw a closure in both directions due to landslides.

Quiring said there has been an increase in incidents over the past week due to rain and snowfall. He said he spent 17 hours pulling close to 25 vehicles and trucks from the canals this past week.

He said drivers should make sure they have winter tires and prepare for possible accidents by bringing food, water and a blanket.

“If you’re leaving the coastal area and we have heavy rain … while raising that height on the highway, you’ll definitely fall in heavy snow,” Quiringtold CBC News. “You want to make sure your vehicle is ready.”

Quiring said he has noticed more intense storms in recent years compared to when he started towing in 1988. And he has also noticed that many drivers are still moving through the mountains with summer tires, bald tires and excessive speed.

BC laws have required all drivers on the Coquihalla motorway and many other roads to have winter tires from 1 October.

Wind and snow to return

As the tropical rainstorm subsides Monday, strong westerly winds of the Bergeronsays can be expected to hit Metro Vancouver by afternoon.

“We will have to deal with strong westerly winds of 40 km / h blowing up to 60 km / h across the Vancouver Metro and possibly slightly stronger for Richmond,” Bergeron told CBC News.

Rainfall has started to increase on Saturday evening and the strongest are expected to be on Sunday and Monday. (Janella Hamilton / CBC)

He said snow could also return to the interior and to higher altitudes by the end of the week, as temperatures fall slightly below average after the rainstorm.

“For a few days it will be cool and dry,” he said, “but at the end of the week, especially Thursday evening through Friday, there is snow that we are tracing south of the border.”