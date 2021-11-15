First flight from Seattle to arrive at Victoria International Airport on November 30 since the cessation of COVID-19 – Victoria News

International flights arriving and departing from Victoria International Airport are scheduled to resume on November 30, the earliest possible date.
Alaska Airlines will resume its service from Seattle on Nov. 30 with the only flight that day landing at 4:20 p.m., said Rod Hunchak, director of business development and community relations at Victoria International Airport. The return flight to Seattle will depart at 5:20 p.m., he added.
The schedule will change on December 1 with the flight from Seattle to Victoria around 14:30 with the scheduled departure for 15:40.
The federal government has announced that Victoria International Airport, among eight airports across Canada, will reopen for international air travel, effective November 30th.
A twin-engine Bombardier DH4 propeller plane will serve the road, Hunchak said.
Passengers arriving in Victoria will customs at Victoria International Airport, while passengers going to Seattle will customs in Seattle.
Passengers must have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure and be fully vaccinated to board the flight in accordance with Canadian federal government policies.
