Saudi Arabia sees no purpose in engaging Lebanon at this time, the foreign minister says





The Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speaks during a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 22, 2021. REUTERS / Ahmed Yosri / File Photo

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has said the kingdom has no plans to engage with the Lebanese government at this time in deep divisions, reiterating a call on the political class to end its “dominance”. allies of Iran. Hezbollah movement. Lebanon is facing its worst diplomatic crisis with the Gulf states, fueled by a minister’s critical comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen, which prompted Riyadh to oust the Lebanese ambassador, withdraw its envoy and ban all imports from Lebanon. “We do not see any useful intention to engage with the Lebanese government at this time in time,” Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud told France 24 television in an interview broadcast Saturday. “We think the political class needs to grow and take the necessary steps to liberate Lebanon from Hezbollah domination and through Hezbollah, Iran.” Saudi Arabia was angered by an interview in which the newly appointed Lebanese intelligence minister, George Kordahi, appeared on the side of the Yemeni Houthis linked to Iran and said that Yemen was being subjected to foreign aggression. Kordahi said the interview was recorded before he became a minister and has refused to apologize or resign. The Hezbollah leader last week described Riyadh’s reaction to intelligence minister George Kordahi’s comments as “exaggerated” and accused Saudi Arabia of seeking a civil war in Lebanon. Read more Riyadh, long embroiled in a rivalry over regional influence with Iran, has said its actions were prompted not only by Kordah’s comments made before the cabinet was formed, but rather by his opposition to Hezbollah’s growing weight. in Lebanese politics. The Gulf states have been traditional donors of aid to Lebanon, but, frightened by Hezbollah’s growing power, have hated helping to save Lebanon from a devastating economic crisis rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement. Written by Ghaida Ghantous; Edited by Alex Richardson Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/saudi-arabia-sees-no-purpose-engaging-lebanon-this-time-says-foreign-minister-2021-11-14/

