The State of Florida kicks off International Education Month





Florida State University celebrates another year of International Education Month through a series of events in November. During this time, the university emphasizes the importance of its international programs being offered, as well as of students coming from international waters and the presence of universities abroad. International Education Month began as a one-week celebration called International Education Week and was established in 2001 by the State Department and the United States Department of Education. FSU is known for being an award-winning national leader in campus internationalization, so all events were grouped monthly to maximize celebration. FSU President Richard McCullough kicked off the month with an opening reception, followed by the Going Global Showcase, an event that highlighted the international experiences of students. We actually have amazing facilities in all of those programs and offer those opportunities for students to study abroad, McCullough said. We started to really attract a large number of international students as our reputation continues to grow in both research and education, but only the culture we offer here in the state of Florida is very welcoming. On Thursday, November 4, the Askew Student Life Center hosted a film screening of Daughters of the Forest along with a question and answer session with a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Learning Systems, Dr. Flavia Ramos-Mattoussi. She discussed her work with the USAID-funded Women Leadership Program in Paraguay. Every Friday from 17:00 to 18:30 during the month of November, The Globe will host the International Coffee Hour. This event features refreshing drinks from a different culture every Friday. It is also an opportunity for students to connect and interact with other students, researchers and faculty from around the world for a cup of coffee. The College of Music dominates most of the International Education Month, with many events throughout the month. Highlighted this year is the FSU Andean Ensemble on November 9 at the Globe Auditorium. They will perform music from South America, Central America and more. The Gamelan ensemble also hosts a World Music Performance at Opperman Music Hall, playing world music to celebrate the month. Admission is free for anyone wishing to enjoy the Ensemble’s music on Tuesday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m. A third event hosted by the College of Music is another World Music Performance, this time by Grupo Jaragu: Brazilian Ensemble and Mas n Steel. The College of Music encourages any student interested in world music to participate, with events taking place Tuesday through Thursday evenings. November 30 marks the end of the International Education Month, where the FSU campus in Florence is hosting Dr. Victoria Bartels for Bagnesi Direct Lecture. It will examine the symbolic meaning of weapons and armor in portraits of men and the role they played in Renaissance society. Records for this virtual event can be found at FSU Calendar. FSU also encourages all students who are interested in pursuing an IDEA Grant to apply for one, which allows students of all majors to receive up to $ 4,000 in funding for research projects. IDEA Grant information sessions will be held at the end of International Education Month on December 1, in order to motivate international students to apply as FSU continues to strive to celebrate the importance of diversity, global connections, perspectives and experiences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fsunews.com/story/news/2021/11/14/florida-state-kicks-off-international-education-month/8611760002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos