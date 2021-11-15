St. International Airports John open to international travelers this month

Eight new airports, including St.
The United States is removing travel restrictions from a long list of countries, including Mexico, Canada, and much of Europe.
The new rules are in effect, allowing non-essential travel across America’s land borders for fully vaccinated visitors.
Canada still requires anyone returning to the country to take a costly COVID-19 test.
Steve Olmstead is Director of Public and Government Affairs with CAA Atlantic.
He says more options for travelers, no matter where they come from, are massive for the industry.
He says giving passengers more options is a great sign and as long as the trip can be done safely, Olmstead calls the move a big step forward.
Olmstead expects a slow increase towards a return to pre-pandemic travel levels.
He says that as people become more confident and with the steps taken towards safety, they will grow with this and become more inclined to travel.
It will be a longer game, but Olmstead says there is a lot to look forward to.