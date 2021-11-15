WA leavers warned they would have to be vaccinated to join school events





Graduates of the WA school are being warned that they face criminal charges if they try to attend organized dropout events without being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those who have finished school must show proof of vaccination through an application But only about a quarter of them have done so so far

But only about a quarter of them have done so so far Emergency service volunteers should also be vaccinated School graduates wishing to attend the official dropout celebrations in Dunsborough, which will take place next week, will need to provide evidence of at least one COVID-19 vaccination to enter the event. They can do this by uploading proof of their vaccination to the Leavers WA Mobile app. Vaccine Commander Chris Dawson said between 9,000 and 10,000 school dropouts were expected to attend the event, but only about 2,500 had loaded vaccination trials. “I would warn anyone who is thinking of trying to play with the system,” said Mr. Dawson. “In fact, it is a criminal offense if you want to try to enter through fraud or forgery. “Why would you want to lose all your education by the age of 12?” Vaccine Commander Chris Dawson says the law will fall hard on those who drop out of school who disregard COVID safety rules. ( ABC News ) “Do you want to go to university or find a job … [and not]you risk getting a criminal conviction. “You can forget to travel to many other countries around the world with a criminal conviction.” Volunteers are now part of the vaccine mandate After it was initially stated that firefighters and emergency services volunteers would not be part of the state government vaccination mandate, health guidelines published over the weekend included the volunteer group. This includes volunteers in state emergency services, maritime rescue, firefighting and rescue and firefighting and emergency services. Health Minister Roger Cook said the volunteers will have to do their first vaccination by December 31 and the second dose by January 31. “Of course volunteers interact with professional firefighters and rescue workers, so it’s important that they too are covered by these arrangements,” Cook said. Questions remain on the WA guide With the eventual discovery of the state guide for COVID, the days of ‘Fortress WA’ are numbered. But how smoothly the plan unfolds depends on a number of factors. Read more Bushfire Volunteers chief executive Darren Brown said he supported the mandate in general, but was concerned that people would not show up when there was an emergency. “Philosophically we have no problem with it, in fact vaccines are a good idea, however, to tell people they need to increase the tape,” he told ABC Radio Perth. “And in regional areas, sometimes there is a choice between allowing a city to burn or banning people because they have not been vaccinated twice. “Our main message is that the messages from the government should be very, very clear.” What you need to know about coronavirus: The form is being uploaded …

