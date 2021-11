Blinken condemns Cuba for ‘intimidation’ ahead of planned protests

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken watches during a press conference with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani after a signing ceremony at the State Department in Washington, DC on November 12, 2021. Olivier Douliery / Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned what he called “intimidation tactics” by the Cuban government ahead of Monday’s planned protest march in Cuba and vowed that Washington would follow suit. demanding “responsibility” for the strike. Opposition groups called for a march to demand greater political freedom and the release of jailed activists following a series of street protests in July that spanned decades. The communist government of Cuba has banned the demonstration, saying it is part of a destabilization campaign by the United States. “We call on the Cuban government to respect the rights of Cubans, allowing them to assemble peacefully… and keeping internet and telecommunications lines open,” Blinken said in a statement on Sunday. Blinken’s comments prompted a swift rebuke from Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, who told the United States to stay out of Cuban affairs. “Antony Blinken must learn once and for all that the Cuban government’s sole duty is to its people and it rejects, on its behalf, US intervention,” Rodriguez wrote on Twitter. Blinken, however, called on US partners to echo Washington’s support for the demonstrators and vowed that the United States “will continue to pursue measures that support the Cuban people and promote responsibility for the Cuban regime’s repression.” The administration of President Joe Biden imposed targeted sanctions on Cuban officials and security forces following the July protests. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, pulled back a historic rapprochement that his predecessor, Barack Obama, oversaw between the United States and its old Cold War enemy. Biden, who served as Obama’s vice president, promised during the 2020 election campaign against Trump to re-engage with Cuba. But tensions have risen since the Cuban government’s harsh response to the summer protests erupted amid a severe economic crisis and a rise in COVID-19 infections. Thousands took to the streets, angry over the lack of basic goods, the suppression of civil liberties and the treatment of the pandemic. Hundreds of protesters were arrested. Blinken said that in addition to banning Monday’s march, the Cuban government had “fired opposition supporters and threatened opponents with imprisonment”. “We strongly condemn these intimidating tactics,” he said. Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Doina Chiacu; Edited by Daniel Wallis and Simon Cameron-Moore Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

