The global winners of X-PITCH 2021 were announced





TAIPEI, Taiwan – (TELI BUSINESS) – In the grand final of X-PITCH 2021 held on November 11, the TOP150 semifinalists who were selected from 3680 startups in 42 countries presented their business online (for international teams) and in a journey of 60 seconds with autonomous drive at Hutoushan Taoyuan City Innovation Center (for local teams), followed by a 3-minute online field at the TOP15 Finals hosted at TutorABCs T-Space. The X-PITCH 2021 TECH FOR GOOD theme highlights the challenges in the post-pandemic world, with participating teams focusing on applications and services that enable digital transformation around the top five categories of the New Normal. Over a thousand people attended the event, which was broadcast live through online platforms including e27, Meet Startup, Startup Island and PitchFlix. The event was also honored by distinguished guests, including Ms. Mr. Cheng Wen-Tsan, Mayor of Taoyuan City; and Mr. Eason Kuo, General Manager of Taoyuan City Economic Development Department. 10 startups emerged winners in the Grand Final and the top three startups will receive a $ 1 million investment in total. Winners list (www.xpitch.io/winners) it is as follows: Golden Start of the Year Award: IronYun (United States)



Silver Price for the start of the year: Dayta AI (Hong Kong)



Bronze Startup Award of the Year: Biomdcare (Taiwan)



Best Public Service / Home Health Care: Asilla (Japan)



Best Industrial Start / Supply Chain: Steer (Philippines)



Best Consumer Lifestyle Startup: Business Canvas (Korea)



Best Mobility / Transport Start: WeWALK (United Kingdom)



Best Banking / Commercial Start: MHUB (Malaysia)



Pitch Champion Number: Pulxion (Taiwan)



Choosing People to Raise Numbers: He Aerial Dynamics (India) TOP15 high-performance startups include Arcare Innova (Taiwan), InfinitiesSoft (Taiwan), CURB (Australia), RE (Taiwan), Riipay (Malaysia), WeavAir (Singapore), Wordcab (Vietnam). With the number of participating countries and startups, X-PITCH has become one of the world’s largest startup competitions in its first year and is probably the most challenging in the competition format, where participants spent 15 seconds, 60 seconds and 3-minute field to win prizes and investments. This X Games for Startups enables founders to review their business and tell their story in a more accurate way. X-PITCH is also a platform for global startups, investors, corporations and ecosystem builders to connect with each other. Many value-added activities and resources are offered to participants, some of which include investor and corporate matchmaking program, country access webinars, fundraising and fundraising seminars, online exhibitions and media exposure, said Kevin Yu, Partner founder of Taiwan Accelerator. (TA), organizer of X-PITCH 2021. Special thanks for the event Supervisors National Development Council and Council of Overseas Community Affairs; Co-organizers Taoyuan City Government, Block71 Singapore, Born2Global, BSSC, DOST-PCIEERD, Innovation Factory, JETRO, MDEC and VITTBI; Corporate Partners ASUS, Avalue, O-Bank, Pro Long Capital and Yulon Motor; Media Partners e27 and Meet Startup; On-site partners Hutoushan Innovation Hub and TutorABCs T-Space; Exhibition partners InnoVEX and Meet Taipei; Equidam Evaluation Partner; PR Partner Amazing Creativity; Design Partner Investec Design; 18 Investment Partners; 130+ Supporting Partners; and Judges Cami Lu (Operating Partner at Sunsino Venture Group), Elisa Chiu (Founder and CEO at Anchor Taiwan), Lewis Chen (Deputy CEO of CIS at ITRI) and Peter Cheng (President of Acom Networks). At the event, Kevin Yu and managing partners James Ku, Brent Hu and Jason Liu announced the official launch of a new VC XCEL NEXT accelerator firm (www.xcelnext.vc). With operations in Taipei, Singapore and Silicon Valley, XCEL NEXT aims to invest and accelerate 100 startups in Asia and the world over the next 3 years. TA itself has become an ecosystem and event startup linking company. Video reviews of the event can be found on the X-PITCH website: www.xpitch.io

