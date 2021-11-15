The festival starts programming the International Education Week Local News

International
MANKATO Edward Inch, in his first year as president of Minnesota State University, told listeners that he had noticed something different about the Centennial Student Union when he walked Sunday morning: it smelled fantastic.
The aroma was created from a mix of cuisines from more than a dozen countries as part of the 48th Mankato International Zone Festival, which is one of Minnesota’s biggest international events.
Hundreds of students and locals filled the union to grab plates of Pakistani tandoori chicken with naan, Ethiopian stew with injera bread and Nepalese noodles, among other foods.
Waleed Mehmood Sulehri, who this April became president of the International Students Association, stood near a stand for his home country, Pakistan, while peers painted henna tattoos and distributed cake crusts. The elderly man was there Saturday night as seven international student associations began preparing food.
Honestly it was in the kitchen it was chaos because there were a lot of people from different student associations, he said. But the catering services (staff) were very, very cooperative and friendly.
It was fun too, he added with a smile.
After the event was canceled on two separate occasions due to the pandemic, Sulehri started this fall with the aim of engaging his international student colleagues and making the festival a success.
He saw that his goal was realized on Saturday when the Mavericks while preparing the respective cuisines of their nations made efforts to help each other, even if the cooking practices in one country were foreign to them. Anyone can help by cutting an onion into cubes, Sulehri noted.
Learning to honor other cultures and show unity are two practices he wants to build to bring to universities some 1,300 international students from over 90 countries during the pandemic.
Especially with the deadlines close, and the semester is already close to the end, everyone is busy with projects, their tasks, he said. And everyone took the time to actually come to this event.
Before lunch, a fashion show featured live costumes and then students took to the stage in the union hall to perform dances. Inch said that as he walked around the event, he appreciated how every outfit he saw served as a rich symbol of a nation’s history.
Sometimes I worry a little that people become intolerant of differences, Inch said. What I hope we do most, and what this represents in large part, is that we should celebrate those differences. They are what make us special.
It’s what makes this community special: listening to the stories of the people who are part of our community.
The festival kicks off a week of events in honor of International Education Week, a joint initiative of the State Department and the U.S. Department of Education to prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad, according to the website universities.
Monday’s event, Connection through Chats, will take place at noon at the Auditorium Ostrander. Two events, including an intercultural communication panel, are scheduled for Tuesday, with an International Poetry Festival set to take place at 14:00 on Thursday.
The full list of locations and schedules can be found at university website.
