Gaddafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya

CAIRO – The son and former heir of the late Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi announced his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month on Sunday, Libya’s election agency said.

Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity in connection with the 2011 uprising, submitted his candidacy papers in the southern city of Sabha, 650 kilometers (400 miles) south of the capital Tripoli, reportedly in a statement from the National High Election Commission.

Gaddafi’s son was captured by fighters in the city of Zintan in late 2011, the year a popular NATO-backed uprising toppled his father after more than 40 years in power. Moammar Gaddafi was assassinated in October 2011 amid ensuing fighting that would turn into a civil war.

In a video shared by an election official, Saif al-Islam addressed the camera, saying God will set the right path for the country’s future. The 49-year-old, who received her doctorate from the London School of Economics, wore a traditional Libyan cloak, turban and glasses. It was the first time in years that he appeared in public.

The dictator’s second born son of many years, he was seen as the reformist face of the Gaddafi regime before the 2011 uprising. He was released in June 2017 after more than five years in detention. This July, he told the New York Times in an exclusive interview that he was considering a candidacy for the country’s top office. His candidacy is likely to spark controversy across the divided country.

Saif al-Islam is wanted by the ICC on charges of crimes against humanity allegedly committed in the first weeks of the 2011 uprising. ICC spokesman Fadi El Abdallah declined to comment on Saif al-Islam’s candidacy.

“The court does not comment on political issues, as on the legal side there is an arrest warrant pending and this has not changed,” he said.

Gaddafi’s son, who has deep-rooted ties to tribes across Libya, is the first major presidential candidate to present his candidacy for the country’s top post. Also widely expected to announce their bids are powerful military commander Khalifa Hifter, parliament speaker Agila Saleh and former Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga.

Saif al-Islam’s campaign may focus on the failure of political parties and armed groups to form a government capable of stabilizing and uniting the divided country since the overthrow and assassination of his father in 2011. However, he has most likely to face fierce resistance from armed groups and militias especially in the capital, Tripoli, and the western city of Misrata.

Abdel-Rahman al-Swahili, a lawmaker from Misrata, voiced his rejection of Saif al-Islam’s candidacy, saying Gaddafi’s son should be prosecuted, not run for president.

Those who believe in the possibility of returning Libya to the era of dictatorship after all these sacrifices, are delusional, he writes on Facebook.

A group of elders and militia leaders in the western city of Zawiya also announced the rejection of the candidacies of Seif al-Islam and Hifter, warning of the resumption of civil war. They threatened through a statement that they would close the polling stations if the elections continue with the current laws.

The election agency began the registration process for presidential and parliamentary candidates last week. Potential candidates have until November 22nd to register to run for the country’s top post, while parliamentary candidates have until December 7th to register their candidacies.

Libya will hold presidential elections on December 24, after years of UN-led efforts to bring about a more democratic future and end the country’s war. After the overthrow and assassination of Gaddafi, oil-rich Libya spent most of the last decade divided between rival governments, one based in the capital, Tripoli, and the other in the eastern part of the country.

The announcement of Seif al-Islam’s candidacy came after an international conference in Paris on Friday expressed support for holding free, fair, inclusive and credible presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24th.

The long-awaited vote still faces challenges, including unresolved issues related to election laws and occasional fighting between armed groups. Other obstacles include the deep rift that remains between countries east and west, separated by years of war, and the presence of thousands of foreign fighters and troops.

Dictator Gaddafi had eight children, most of whom played important roles in his regime. His son Muatassim was killed at the same time as Gaddafi was captured and killed. Two other boys, Saif al-Arab and Khamis, were killed earlier in the uprising. Another boy, al-Saadi Gaddafi, was released in September after more than seven years in prison in the capital Tripoli following his extradition from neighboring Nigeria.

