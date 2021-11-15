Heavy rains threaten to overflow rivers; floods and mudslides close several highways

Floods and landslides force the closure of some sections of the highway; flood monitoring along the high-flow English River near Parksville

Update: Some sections of highways on the island and the lower continent have been closed due to floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall, and many rivers are flowing and may overflow their shores.

Advice on flood monitoring and upstream flow was released Sunday afternoon by the BC River Prediction Center for rivers on Vancouver Island and the lower continent.

Rainfall is expected to be heaviest from Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon.

A flood warning is in effect for the Coquihalla River. A flood watch is in effect for the Englishman River on Central Vancouver Island, where flows were high Sunday afternoon and are expected to rise due to rain. Flows can reach or exceed the flood stage in the Parksville area.

The river center is warning people to stay away from waterways due to unstable shores and rapid water movement.

The melting of snow caused by warm temperatures at higher altitudes joined the heavy rain causing high and rapid river flows.

Saanich police urged drivers to stay off-road Sunday night due to heavy rain. Large pools of water are being created on the road and drivers need to be extremely careful, Const said. Erin Heywood.

Police responded to numerous weather-related motor vehicle incidents Sunday afternoon and evening, Heywood said.

The Trans-Canada motorway heading north from the McKenzie Interchange on Helmcken Road was closed for a while due to the weather.

The BC Department of Transportation said Cowichan Bay Road had to be closed in both directions between Tzouhalem Road and the Trans Canada Highway due to flooding.

On the mainland, the ministry advised not to travel on Highway 1 and the Coquihalla Highway in the Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon due to floods, landslides and rock slides. Drive BC reported numerous highway closures, including Coquihalla (Highway 5) from Hope to Merrit due to mud slides and numerous sections of Highway 1.

Environment Canada said people could face problems with water collecting on the streets, trees falling and power lines collapsing.

About 4,000 customers on the southern island of Vancouver were without power Sunday morning due to downed wires, likely caused by wind and heavy rain. BC Hydro crews have restored power and by the afternoon the outages are affecting several hundred customers.

Most of the nine outage areas, affecting about 3,000 customers, were in the Highlands, Langford and View Royal. A smaller number of clients in Victoria, Saanich and Colwood were also affected.

About 250 customers were without power in Nanaimo at noon and all but five were settled by 3:30 p.m.

– Me Vancouver Sun.

—-

A weather system that brings “abundant amounts of rain” has hit the southeastern island of Vancouver and the islands of the South Bay and is expected to continue until Monday. Temperatures are forecast to be extremely warm on Sunday, with a maximum of 15 degrees Celsius.

A rain warning, triggered by an “atmospheric river”, went into effect late Saturday afternoon, predicting up to 75 mm of rain. Heavy rains can cause immediate flooding and water accumulation on roads, Environment Canada said.

Rainfall warning includes Greater Victoria, Goldstream in Mill Bay, Duncan in Nanaimo and Nanoose Bay in Fanny Bay.

Rainfall on the west coast is forecast to pour between 100 and 150 mm of rain by Monday morning. Port Renfrew can host up to 150 mm while Tofino and Ucluelet can see up to 75 mm.

As the warm front approached Saturday, steady rain fell in the afternoon. The temperature is forecast to rise to 11 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning and reach 15 degrees Celsius by noon Sunday.

Environment Canada has predicted that most of the rain will be Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning in front of a cold front associated with the system. By mid-week temperatures are expected to drop from 6 to 8 degrees Celsius.

An alarm is in place for the Malahat Highway from Goldstream to Mill Bay.

On the west coast, residents are warned that river levels will rise and river flows will increase as a result of heavy rain.

[email protected]