Another record quarter for the international food safety net

A global food safety net was involved in 65 incidents from July to September, which is more than at the beginning of this year.

It is the third consecutive quarter that events involving the International Network of Food Safety Authorities (INFOSAN) have increased, with 63 from April to June and 56 in the first quarter of this year.

Salmonella was part of 46 incidents involving a biological hazard followed by Listeria with 11. Then there was E. coli with four, one with a pair of Bacillus cereus, Hepatitis A, Norovirus and Vibrio parahaemolyticus and one with Clostridium botulinum and Staphylococcus aureus .

Melon salmonella outbreak

The source of an outbreak in many parts of Salmonella Branderup that affected more than 350 people was traced to the Galia melon from Honduras.

Four people were sick in the United States and two in Canada. The UK was the most affected country, but sick people also lived in Sweden, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Ireland, Luxembourg and Norway.

A positive sample of Salmonella Branderup matching the blast strain was found on the surface of the wash tank at one of the Honduran facilities where Galia melons are packaged. Corrective measures were taken on site to prevent future contamination. The harvest season will start again in December.

Salmonella Braenderup matching the type of outbreak was isolated in the UK in June in two Galia melons imported from a batch from Honduras and in Austria by a combined melon sample of unknown origin, including Galia, in April.

However, the authorities in Honduras said that the cause of the explosion could not be confirmed to be the Galia melons from the country, as a case was reported in July 2021 in Denmark and no such melons were exported from Honduras during that period.

Summary of other incidents

Nine of the 65 INFOSAN announcements involved a physical hazard, mostly glass but also plastic, a defect in the cans, a foreign body and a knife. Three were for chemical hazards – histamine and chlorpyrifos. Seven included an undeclared allergen or ingredient such as milk, soy, sesame seeds and gluten.

The network is managed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

Fish and other seafood were the food category that was most frequently involved in the 65 incidents during the third quarter with 13. This was followed by herbs and spices; meat and meat products; and vegetables and vegetable products, all in eight.

Some alerts included milk and dairy products; snacks, cakes and other snacks; fruits and fruit products; compound food; cereals and cereal-based products; fruit and vegetable juices; legumes and legumes; non-alcoholic drinks; oily nuts and seeds and products for special food use.

Of the 65 incidents, almost half were communicated to the INFOSAN secretariat through the European Commission’s Rapid Alert System (RASFF), 40 per cent by INFOSAN members and 15 per cent through various WHO channels.

Past and future events

In September, a virtual seminar on risk communication during food safety emergencies was held with INFOSAN members in Cape Verde.

In mid-October, the INFOSAN secretariat participated only by invitation at the Global Conference on Food Safety Incidents and Emergency Response, organized by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Scotland Food Standards (FSS).

Francesco Branca, head of Nutrition and Food Safety at WHO, introduced the role of INFOSAN in food safety incidents and wider food systems. Ceyhun Gngr, from the INFOSAN secretariat, spoke about the potential of networks to improve risk communication between countries.

Personal training on the use of risk analysis in response to food safety emergencies in the Western Balkans is scheduled to take place in Albania on 25 and 26 November.

A virtual regional meeting was held in Africa this month with input from INFOSAN as well as the WHO and FAO regional offices. An Asia summit is scheduled for December 7 and 8, and an America event will be held on December 15 and 16.

