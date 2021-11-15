One Heart Ministries International serves food to the Franklin community Local News

International
One Heart Ministries International served Thanksgiving dinner to members of Franklin’s Natchez Street community Saturday at the Natchez Social community center at 233 Natchez St.
Volunteers teamed up with One Heart Ministries Administrative Pastor Kimberlie Young and Senior Pastor Marvin Young ll to distribute generous portions of turkey, rice sauce, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, green beans, chocolate cake and rolls of sweet.
Young people serve Thanksgiving meals to 250-300 people each year. This year they served 270 plates of food in less than two hours.
It was the third time the couple wore the event to Franklin.
I think One Heart is important in the community because of what we do, said Marvin Young ll. We bring together people who probably would not have connected otherwise, and I think that was what they were called to do here, to help develop leaders as well.
Usually, young people cook food in their own home, but this year, they used kitchen appliances at West Franklin Church. One Heart Ministries does not have its own ease of performing events or services. However, this does not stop pastors from striving for significant local change.
Though our ministry is small here in Franklin, it involves so many beautiful people from so many different churches and other ministries, and that’s what it’s really One Heart, said Kimberlie Young. So no matter if they belong to this institution or that facility, we all share the same belief that Christ is God and we all come together to meet the need and serve together those we love in our communities.
Among those who assisted in the event was James Young, Youngs’s 10-year-old son. He drove the food back and forth to the cars for more than an hour in a row. He said it made him feel good.
For people who can’t really afford a meal and other things, they get free meals to eat, and so it helps the community, he said.
Other volunteers said they hoped the event would contribute to a more inclusive and grateful community in Franklin, staying true to Thanksgiving.
Marvin and Kim had said that [a prominent issue] was breaking down barriers and [realizing] were all brothers and sisters in Christ and it does not matter if you are red, yellow, black or white, they were all brothers and sisters, said volunteer Ken Boles. I think many times it is easy for people to forget this, and they build their own walls. So I think that breaks down those walls.
Bruce Fairris, another volunteer, added the feeling.
We were serving the Lord through this [event] to talk to the community and break down any obstacles it may have, he said.
Both volunteers worked with the youth to prepare food the day before.
We have had a great turnout of volunteers this year and they have been wonderful, said Marvin Young ll. Most of them were from the Church in West Franklin.
The young people closed the event with a prayer. Everyone joined hands and thanked for the opportunity to serve the Franklin community.
One Heart Ministries plans to host similar events later in the year.
His routine service time is 9 a.m. Sunday at the Natchez Social Community Center, and Bible studies in the same place are on Thursdays at 7 p.m.
