BACN Sizzles on the Dubai Ramp





One of the rarest visitors to the Dubai Airshow 2021 is the US Air Force E-11A, a highly modified Bombardier Global 6000 business aircraft operating in the role of the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN). The aircraft acts as a link that can overcome communication problems in the line of sight caused by mountainous terrain and other obstacles. Described as a “Wi-Fi in the sky” system and developed as an urgent solution to the problems encountered in Afghanistan, a BACN cargo first flew into a NASA WB-57 high-altitude test bed. It was then tested and then boarded a Global 6000 aircraft, the business aircraft selected for a maximum altitude of 51,000 feet and 12-hour durability. Three other globals were equipped with the system. A BACN cargo was also placed on five Northrop Grumman EQ-4B high-altitude, long-lasting unmanned aerial vehicles. The UAVs were recently deployed during Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria. BACN provides a bridge between multiple users using different types of occasionally incompatible communication systems. A typical application would involve connecting ground forces to an aircraft with close support in difficult terrain, allowing the passage of voice and critical data between the two without relying on satellite communications. Originally assigned to the RC-700 in its test phase, the BACN-equipped Global 6000 was redesigned as the E-11A. The Air Force deployed four aircraft to the 451st Tactical Air Gateway, which was later reorganized as the expedition’s 430th Electronic Combat Squadron and operated from Kandahar in Afghanistan from 2010 until the U.S. withdrawal, after which they relocated the base. their operative theater at Al Dhafra in Abu. Dabi. Engine failure resulted in the loss of an aircraft over Afghanistan in January 2020 and one of the EQ-4Bs also lost. In June, the U.S. Air Force awarded Bombardier a contract for another Global 6000 as a replacement for removal, with up to five more to be purchased as part of an unspecified shipment contract, with quantities of unspecified to join the current fleet of three aircraft. The aircraft will be equipped in Wichita, Kansas and will have cabin interiors installed in Tucson, Arizona, where they will also be painted. Days before the announcement of the order, the Air Force said it would base an E-11As squadron at Robins AFB in Georgia as that base begins removing its current E-8 J-STARS fleet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/defense/2021-11-14/bacn-sizzles-dubai-ramp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

