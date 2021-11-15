US and China trade before summit





As Biden, Xi prepare for Tuesday’s virtual meeting, top diplomats from both countries quarreled over Taiwan



Tuesday morning’s virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping has seen the two countries exchange sharp comments on Taiwan, one of many sharp issues on which both sides are unlikely to make a lot of progress. In a telephone conversation between senior US and Chinese diplomats, both sides expressed concern about the attitude of others towards Taiwan, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attacking the wrong words and deeds of the US and saying that any agreement and support for Taiwan’s independence forces. .it would just be boomerang in the end. China also last week hit a visit by a U.S. Congressional delegation to Taiwan as the People’s Liberation Army conducted more drills following recent record air strikes in Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone. In a telephone conversation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern about PRCs [Peoples Republic of Chinas] continued military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and urged Beijing to engage in meaningful dialogue to resolve the Strait issues peacefully and in a manner consistent with the best wishes and interests of the people of Taiwan. Red lines However, Mr. Xi is expected to reinforce China’s red lines on the Taiwan issue at Tuesday’s virtual summit, one of many points of contention at which both sides are unlikely to reach a meeting of minds. The expectation measured before the summit is a drop in temperatures and an improvement in tones after years of a bitter relationship marked by a trade war during the Trump administration and the tensions that have continued this year under the Biden administration, a reflection of an ever-increasing consensus. and more bipartisan in Washington for access to China. A turning point with the new administration seems to be its willingness to find common ground with China on a number of issues such as climate change, about which the two countries recently announced a new co-operation agreement, although officials have done so. clearly still see China as a major strategic challenge. On the other hand, the Biden administration has said it will try to work more effectively with US allies and partners, including the Quad group, in achieving a more coherent approach to China, while also talking more about human rights. Common basis Highlighting the state of relations, Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi have only had two phone calls this year, the first shortly after the inauguration. In the second phone call in September, the U.S. president told his counterpart that both sides needed to ensure that competition did not escalate into conflict, as they deal with a growing list of differences. Two months before the call, the Chinese side had presented to the U.S. at the Tianjin talks two lists of demands, called a list of U.S. mistakes to stop and a list of key individual cases with which China has concerns. Among those demands were the unconditional lifting of visa restrictions on Communist Party members and the withdrawal of an extradition request for Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of technology firm Huawei, who was arrested in Canada for violating US sanctions on Iran. The last request was granted and Ms. Meng was allowed to return to China in October. Tuesday’s summit could pave the way for other restricted agreements, including the reopening of consulates that were closed during the Trump administration and for visas. The fundamental differences, however, remain, with Mr. Biden likely likely to reiterate U.S. concerns about Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and Mr. Xi is expected to oppose them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-china-trade-barbs-ahead-of-summit/article37494368.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos