



The role of Christian Nørgaard in maintaining Denmark’s perfect performance in the qualifying process for the FIFA 2022 World Cup also made it reach another milestone. Christian played 80 minutes as Denmark beat the Faroe Islands 3-1 on Friday night. It was the ninth victory in nine qualifying matches and Denmark has secured a place in the tournament. Christian also won his 15sth lid on the competition. Denmark has been flawless in qualifying for the World Cup. They have conceded just once in their nine wins and have booked a place in the tournament, which will be held in Qatar next winter. It was also another step to secure Christian a place in the Brentford record books. Since the Bees entered the EFL more than a century ago, more than 1,000 players have appeared in our colors and now only two have played more international games while in the Brentford books. Brentford players have been involved in international football for more than The Bees have been a Football League squad. Brentford’s first international was Joe Connor, who played twice for the Irish national football team, who represented the island of Ireland from 1882 to 1950, in 1903. Tommy Shanks also represented Ireland in 1905 and spent almost 30 years until Dai Hopkins became Brentford’s third international, representing Wales. Brentford played in the top tier of the First Division in the late 1930s and nine players won international accolades, including the Club England’s only two internationals to date – Billy Scott and Leslie Smith. Only Dai Hopkins made a real impact during the Brentford books, with his 12 appearances remaining a club record for more than 50 years. This was broken by Malta player John Buttigieg. John signed for Brentford in November 1988. He spent just under three years with the Bees, leaving at the end of the 1990/91 season. In that period, John made 20 international appearances. His 97 appearances for his country leave him eighth on the list of most played players in Malta. Brentford players were selected for their seats during the 1990s and 2000s, but no one won more than 12 appearances until Henrik Dalsgaard and Kamohelo Mokotjo. The two joined Brentford in 2017 and were part of their international squads while on The Bees. Henrik won 22 of his 26 appearances in Denmark while with The Bees, making him the club’s most played player. He was the first Brentford player to appear in a World Cup, helping Denmark reach the last 16 in Russia in 2018. Kamohelo played 15 times for South Africa while with Brentford, which puts him third along with Christian and his teammate in Denmark, Mathias Jensen, on our most played list. Mathias won the 15thth cap in October but was not available for Denmark match on Friday. Both Mathias and Christian will stay in 15 matches until at least March, when the next international matches are scheduled. Mathias is still isolated after a positive test for Covid-19 as Christian was warned in the game on Friday. As he was second in the qualifying process, he can not play tomorrow, Monday, November 15, the next match, against Scotland. Kamohelo, along with Julian Jeanvier for Guinea, played in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. an international tour. Mathias and Christian will be hoping to qualify for the next World Cup and other Brentford players could join them. Marcus and Halil can still arrive at the event, with Finland and Turkey respectively, while Christopher Ayer and Norway, Frank Onyeka and Nigeria, Tariqe Fosu and Ghana, Yoane Wissa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Saman Ghoddos and Iran, and Ethan Pinnock and Jamaica you can go there too.

