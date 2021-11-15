The College of Engineering celebrates International Education Week November 15-19





The College of Engineering will hold several events this week to recognize and celebrate International Education Week, which highlights the benefits of international education and exchange around the world. A joint initiative of the State Department and the U.S. Department of Education, International Education Week promotes programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn, and share experiences. Associate Dean for Academics Kevin Hall referred to the book by author Thomas Friedman that analyzes globalization reflecting on the importance of international exchange. Thomas Friedman told us in 2005 that “the world is flat.” This truth is especially important in the engineering sphere. “The challenges we face – including climate change, clean water, food supply and distribution, and energy demands (among others) – are global challenges that require global solutions.” “The University of Arkansas’ international education and exchange programs are designed to ‘bring the world to us’ and’ bring our students and scholars into the world. ‘This exchange of thought, culture and technology allows us to develop and implement solutions that truly serve all people. “ College of Engineering International Engineering Program AND International Experience the program offers students the opportunity to study abroad. Everyone is welcome to join the activities of the College of Engineering: Monday, November 15th Dorcas Akorlor, a graduate student studying operations management, will host a cultural “pop up” about Ghanaian “names of the day.” Stop by to learn more about Ghanaian culture and discover the features that culture associates with the day you were born. When: From 12:30 to 13:30

From 12:30 to 13:30 Where: Deviation Peak, Bell Engineering Center

Deviation Peak, Bell Engineering Center Contact: Dorcas Akorlor Graham, [email protected] Tuesday, November 16th The College of Academic Engineering Trainers wants to celebrate good play as an important component of hard study. To this end, they will spend part of the afternoon building with Legos, which means “play well” in Danish, and will share tips on how to finish the semester well. When: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

2:30 pm to 4:30 pm Where: Connections Lounge, Arkansas Union Thursday, November 17th The Department of Industrial Engineering will introduce its international graduate students to a pie reception. When: 13:00

13:00 Where: Imhoff Lounge, Bell Engineering Center, fourth floor Thursday, November 17th The Office of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion will celebrate International Education Week with friendships and cookies. When and where: From 12:30 to 13:30 in the afternoon the room of the Engineering Research Center 3211

From 12:30 to 13:30 in the afternoon the room of the Engineering Research Center 3211 When and where: 2:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., ramp top, Bell Engineering Center

