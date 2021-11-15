Tokyo International Film Festival closes with high marks in major new venues in Hibiya-Yurakucho-Ginza area, Tokyo Cinema Center





Tokyo, November 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / – E 34th Tokyo The International Film Festival (TIFF) closed with the announcement of the winners at the Closing Ceremony November 8th. The Tokyo Grand Prix was awarded to “Vera Dreams of the Sea”, directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi, the first TIFF selection from Chuang; while “World, Northern Hemisphere” by Hossein Tehrani won the award for best film of the Asian future. Other winning films included “La Civil”, “Poet”, “The Other Tom”, “The Four Walls”, “Crane Lantern” and “Just Remembering”, as well as Amazon Prime Video Take One Awardees “Sunday & Calm Sea” and “Under the Bridge.” Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202111103177?p=images Winners details: https://2021.tiff-jp.net/award_winners_en/ The 34th TIFF screened 126 films selected from 1533 applications from 113 countries and regions between October 30 and November 8, 2021. -The Asia Lounge Chat Series, co-presented by The Japan Foundation Asia Center (JF) and TIFF With an advisory panel chaired by Golden Palm winner Kore-eda Hirokazu, the series brought together well-known filmmakers and actors from Asia and further to engage in friendly dialogue for 8 days. Despite the ongoing pandemic, Asia Lounge featured both in-person and online guests, with audiences able to attend in person and broadcast live questions and answers to each of the talks, and could also set up the physical hall where the creators of movies would be enjoyed for free. -forms conversation and exchange. International guests included the President of the TIFF Jury Isabelle Huppert, Chang Chen, Kamila Andini, Bahman Ghobadi, Brilliant Ma Mendoza, Apichatpong Weerasethakul and Bong Joon Ho. -Other joint initiatives by JF and TIFF JF and TIFF jointly showcased the rich and diverse cultures of Asian cinema in the sections of Competition, Asian Future, Gala Selection, World Focus and the newly opened TIFF series, including: “Arisaka”

“Dawn of the day”

“Retribution”

“American Girl”

“Clothing”

“The fragile thread”

“Brokers”

“The Coffin Painter”

“The last birds of passage”

“When the Pomegranates Scream”

“World, northern hemisphere”

“Churuli”

“GENSAN PUNCH”

“Memory”

“Terrorists”

“Revenge is mine, everyone else pays cash” “Excursion” and “Windy Day” from the HBO Asia horror series “Folklore 2” “The scent of the first flower” Official website: Asia Center Japan Foundation: https://jfac.jp/en/

Tokyo International Film Festival: https://2021.tiff-jp.net/en/ SOURCE Tokyo International Film Festival

