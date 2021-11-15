International students returning to the US but below pre-COVID levels

International students are returning to U.S. colleges in greater numbers this year, but the comeback has yet to offset the historic declines of recent years as COVID-19 continues to disrupt academic exchange, according to a new survey.

Nationwide, American colleges and universities saw an annual increase of 4% of international students this fall, according to the results of a survey published Monday by the Institute of International Education. But that follows a 15% drop last year, the biggest drop since the institute began publishing data in 1948.

Growth is better than many colleges predicted over the summer as the delta variant grew. But it also reflects ongoing obstacles as visa visas continue and as some students show reluctance to study abroad during the pandemic.

American universities and officials hope this increase over the years is the beginning of a long-term comeback. As international travel increases, there is optimism that colleges will see growth beyond their pre-pandemic levels.

We expect an increase after the pandemic, Matthew Lussenhop, an acting assistant secretary of state, told reporters. This annual increase shows that international students continue to value education in the US and remain committed to pursuing studies in the United States, he added.

Overall, 70% of American colleges reported an increase in international students this fall, while 20% saw reductions and 10% remained at the level, according to the institute. This is based on a preliminary study of more than 800 schools in the US. The nonprofit plans to release full nationwide data next year.

At least part of the increase is due to young students hoping to come to the US last year but delaying their plans due to the pandemic. However, there was a 68% increase in newly enrolled international students this year, a dramatic increase compared to last year’s 46% drop.

For many schools, even a modest reversal is a relief. Over the summer, officials at U.S. universities worried that the delta variant would destroy any hope of a comeback. But for many people, that did not happen.

In August, U.S. embassies and consulates in India reported that they had recently issued visas to a record 55,000 students even after starting the process two months late due to COVID-19. Embassies in China reportedly issued 85,000 student visas.

At the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, more than 10,000 international students enrolled this fall, almost offsetting a 28% drop from last year.

What we were seeing now is a return to normalcy for our international populations, said Andy Borst, director of university admissions at the university. The comeback is driven by young students, with those from India rising nearly 70% above pre-pandemic levels.

We just had this repressed request, Borst said. Many Big Ten schools saw growth beyond what we expected.

In some overseas big brand schools, enrollment returned to their 2019 figures. More than 17,000 international students enrolled at New York University this fall, 14% more than in 2019, according to school data.

At the University of Rochester, another major destination for international students in New York, enrollment abroad increased by 70% during 2019 levels, driven by a boom in graduate students, according to school data.

Most students were able to arrive on campus within the first few weeks of the semester, but many faced visa delays at U.S. embassies and consulates, not to mention costly flights and cancellations, said Jennifer Blask, head of universities for international admissions.

The vast majority of American colleges returned to personal instruction by this fall, but not all international students are physically on campus. After spending the last few years in distance learning, many schools have continued to offer online courses for students abroad, allowing thousands to stay enrolled remotely.

Of all international students enrolled in American colleges this year, the survey found that about 65% were attending classes on campus.

For Chinese students who cannot arrive for this semester, NYU is continuing to allow them to use its academic center in Shanghai, which is traditionally for American students studying abroad. The university also allowed international students to use its London and Abu Dhabi locations last year, but has since returned them to use for study programs abroad.

For some colleges, the new flexibility of online learning helped avoid further barriers to enrollment. In the past, students at the University of San Francisco might have been able to start their term one week late if they were facing visa or travel problems. Now, those facing visa delays can arrive halfway through or later, and meanwhile study online from abroad.

Facing travel restrictions within Vietnam, graduate student Vinh Le was unable to arrive at Ho Chi Minh City Airport in time for the start of the fall hours. Instead, he studied online for more than two months until he could get his first vaccine, which allowed him to travel.

Taking classes online was challenging because of the time difference, he said, but the professors were very supportive and recorded their lectures to be attended at all times. He ended up arriving at the University of San Francisco on November 1st.

International students are seen as important contributors to US campuses for a variety of reasons. Colleges say they help provide a diverse mix of cultures and views on campus. Many end up working in high-demand fields after graduation. And some colleges rely on the financial benefits of international students, who are usually paid higher tuition fees.

Although many colleges have avoided the second year drop, there is still concern that growth may be isolated in some types of colleges. The new survey found that, last year, community colleges experienced a much larger decline than four-year universities, with a 24% decline nationwide.

Researchers are still analyzing this year’s data, but some worry that community colleges may continue to lag behind.

There are also questions as to whether the comeback will continue this year as well. New vaccine requirements for foreign travelers may make it harder for some students to get here, and colleges expect continued competition from colleges in Australia, Canada, and other countries seeking to increase their international population.

However, officials at many colleges are optimistic. More vaccines are being sent overseas and the newly lifted travel bans promise to reduce barriers to travel. Some also praise President Joe Biden for sending a message that America wants students from abroad.

In July, the administration issued a statement promising a renewed commitment to international education, saying it would work to make overseas students feel welcome.

Rachel Banks, senior director of public policy and legislative strategy for NAFSA, an international education association, said this is a change from the Trump administration.

In the previous administration, there was a lot of negativity and negative rhetoric about international students, Banks said. Biden is now trying to telegraph to the world that there is interest in international students coming here.