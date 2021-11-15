Magic of Lights returns to Daytona International Speedway





The annual “Magic of Lights” holiday show at Daytona International Speedway will be back for the fifth year starting Friday, Nov. 19 through Jan. 1. The mega-light display of motion attracts thousands of vehicles a year, with some of the proceeds going to charity. Speedway officials call it a great way to enjoy the holidays with family, friends and co-workers. Frank Kelleher, president of Daytona International Speedway, said The Magic of Lights is a family affair that unites families. This gives families an opportunity to let the holiday spirit take over, Kelleher said. This is one of the main reasons we continue to bring it back. There are over a million lights and we anticipate that we will have over 35,000 cars passing through the exhibition this holiday season. Motion display of light includes a series of themed screens placed along the outside of the Speedway. New this year will be a luminous Mega Tree that is 40 feet high, complete with bouncing lights synchronized with your favorite holiday tunes. Also new are the “12 Christmas Days” and “Prehistoric Christmas” screens. They will be joined by return screens that include a 200-foot “Glamorous Tunnel of Lights”, a “Candy Cane Lane”, “Sports Row” and “Toyland”. Admission through December 9 is $ 20 for standard vehicle in advance or $ 30 on weekdays at the gate (Monday through Thursday), or $ 35 on weekends (Friday through Sunday). Admission cost from December 10 to January. 1 is $ 25 for standard vehicle in advance or $ 35 on weekdays, or $ 40 on weekends. Large vehicles like limousines or vans for 15 passengers or more will cost $ 40 per vehicle in advance, $ 50 per vehicle at the gate and $ 55 on weekends. Magic of Lights will be open from 6am to 10pm every night, except for Thanksgiving weekend (November 25-28) when business hours will be 7-22pm. Every Tuesday (except December 21) is “Double Drive Through Night”, when ticket holders can go through the lights twice, with the purchase of a vehicle ticket. Group rates are available. Tourist buses cannot be accommodated. To purchase tickets in advance, visitwww.magicoflights.com/daytona. Part of the proceeds from Magic of Lights will go to benefit AdventHealth hospitals in Volusia and Flagler counties, according to a press release from the speedway.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-journalonline.com/story/news/local/volusia/2021/11/14/daytona-international-speedway-presents-5th-annual-magic-lights-holidays/6346987001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos