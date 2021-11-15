MarketInk: ‘We are with you, San Diego,’ says New Telemundo News Vice President

< class=""> Telemundos Mike Gaytan

KUAN-TV Telemundo 20, the Spanish-language station, owned by San Diego NBC, which shares studios with KNSD-TV NBC San Diego, has appointed Mike Gaytan as its vice president of news. His first day at work will be Monday, Dec. 13, an NBC spokesman said.

Estamos Contigo, San Diego (translation: We are with you, San Diego), Gaytan told the Times of San Diego. I grew up in the border town of Laredo, Texas, where I began my journalistic career reporting on issues and opportunities that affect both borders. I know I will feel at home and it will be a privilege to work with our fantastic team to continue to provide the best local coverage available to you in San Diego and Tijuana. We are committed to excellence in journalism to help you stay informed of the facts that matter.

Gaytan will oversee all editorial operations at KUAN, which currently broadcasts 12 hours of locally produced live broadcasts per week. News programs include the latest local news, weather forecasts, sports reports, international news and Telemundo 20 Responde, a consumer segment that answers questions from local consumers who believe they have been wronged.

Immigration and border issues will always be an important topic within our coverage, as well as paying attention to and investigating concerns that our San Diego community may have. Gaytani. At Telemundo 20, we will try to ask the powerful about their proposals and decisions that affect the daily lives of our viewers with a comprehensive and in-depth coverage of new news offered on multiple platforms.

According to the 2020 Census, Hispanics and Latins make up approximately 18.5 percent of the total U.S. population. We see an increase in Latin demographics and think our Telemundo 20 and NBC 7 news crews are perfectly positioned in the market as the largest bilingual newsroom allowing us to keep today’s Latin audience informed, Gaytan said.

Gaytan was previously part of the team that launched local news at the Telemundo branch in Nuevo, Mexico. He also spent five years as news director and later as deputy news correspondent at KTAZ-TV Telemundo Phoenix, where he opened a local consumer unit and directed stories about the impact of the Arizona Latinos pandemic. According to a statement, KTAZ’s Spanish-language news editions have been the leaders of ratings in major time periods and demo groups.

In 1996, Gaytan began his television news career at KLDO-TV in Laredo, Texas, where he later served as station news director (2000-2004). He managed a staff of 25 employees and improved news broadcast ratings to become the top rated news at 5pm and 10pm with a viewership rate of 30%.

From 2005 to 2014, he worked in several roles at KWEX-TV, a branch of Univision in San Antonio, including as an editor, executive news producer and news director. He won several Emmy Awards and was one of the youngest news directors at the time among Univision contributors.

Gaytan then worked for two years (2014-2016) at the Univision branch in Austin, Texas, before moving to KTAZ in Phoenix. He served for two years as news director before being promoted to the post of deputy prime minister of news at KTAZ.

At Telemundo 20, Gaytan will report to Todd Mokhtari, president and GM for Telemundo 20 and NBC 7 San Diego.

Mike is a proven leader who has the journalistic background to lead a news department and who is strategic in offering viewers what they need and want in a news show, Mokhtari said. Mike understands and respects the audience. He is deeply passionate about joining newscasts that represent the community and takes this responsibility seriously. I’m excited for him to join our San Diego team.

Telemundo 20 has been broadcasting news in San Diego since 2017. NBCUniversal is home to 43 NBC / Telemundo stations, including 12 NBC-owned stations and 31 Telemundo-owned stations.

Gestalt brand laboratory adds new clients

Gestalt brand laboratory, a branding and marketing agency, has announced several new customer signatures that include redesigning new products and launching products.

The agency said its new renaming and package design will be introduced in 2022 to two Carlsbad-based clients, including natural food company Mamma Chia and the Gemological Institute of America.

In addition, the agency said it recently developed a brand new architecture for Thoughtfully Brands, a division of Modern Gourmet Foods. Hundreds of consumer and food products under the Thoughtfully Gifts name will be unified with shared messages, enduring logos and looks and feel, the agency said. Thoughtfully brands include Thoughtfully Gourmet, Thoughtfully Cocktails, Thoughtfully Gifts and Thoughtfully Pets, as well as BomBombs, Smokehouse and The Good Hurt Fuego.

The agency said it also completed a brand development project for ActivMend, a line of homeopathic healing patches to reduce pain, swelling and bruising. Starting with nothing more than a blank white box and product concept, the agency said it built a creative brand idea for San Diego-based ActivMend and its high-power patch that provides contact recovery.

Gestalt Brand Lab was founded in December 2019 by Chad Farmer and Brian Munce, two former employees of the Lambesis Agency, a high-profile advertising agency in San Diego that opened in 1987 by husband Nick and Vicki Lambesis. Lambesis closed its doors in 2019.

When we launched Gestalt in 2019, we wanted to help brands find a bigger place to sit, a bigger goal than just selling things, said Munce, Gestalt managing director. We keep it collective, we are all the better together for all the work of our clients and we are excited when we see this approach continue in our newest projects.

The idea of ​​the ActivMend brand was built on the concept of innovative and active healing, said Farmer, creative director of Gestalt. The clean and bold color palette, modern logo type and packaging design have a utilitarian aesthetic that focuses on the duality of healing by combining science with nature.

Navy Public Relations Officer speaking at the IABC Webinar

The chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators in San Diego will host the Communication Challenges of Public Affairs Leaders, an online presentation from 5:45 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, November 18th. The membership fee is $ 10 for members, $ 20 for non-members, and free for former or current US military members. For more information on the event, visithttp://sandiego.iabc.com/.

< class=""> Lt. Cmdr. Julie Holland

The speaker will be Lt. Cmdr. Julie Holland, an IABC member who is the officer in charge of the Maritime Public Affairs Support Element. She will discuss her global career path and challenges while leading executive communications, media relations, crisis management, and employee engagement.

Holland oversees more than 80 officers and sailors and is responsible for preparing men and women for deployments at sea. She is also involved in telling the story of the Navy in support of support missions with short announcements around the world.

After her commission in May 2007, Holland began her career as a surface warfare officer, but later switched to public works to advise senior officers, lead young sailors, and develop strategic communications. She graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a bachelor’s degree in political science. She has also earned the Professional Strategic Communication Management certificate from the IABC.

The SD Press Club introduces the podcasting webinar on Zoom

of San Diego Press Club will present a webcast about podcasting on the Zoom video conferencing platform from 18:45 to 20:00 on Thursday, November 18th. The webinar is open to the public. Admission is free for Press Club members and $ 15 per person for non-members and guests. To register, visitwww.sdpressclub.org. A magnification link will be provided after registration.

Speakers will include Drs. Nathian Shae Rodriguez, associate professor of digital media at the School of Journalism and Media Studies at San Diego State University and KPBS journalist Kinsee Morlan, who produces the Port of Entry podcast and manages additional station podcasts. Topics will include how to create a podcast to tell stories or highlight specific themes, themes or industries, software and technology recommendations to improve podcast production, and tips for effective podcast promotion and engagement. audience.

The webinar will be registered and an internet link will be displayed on the Press Club website for viewing at a later date. The webinar is part of the Masterclass for Press Club Membership series that covers learning opportunities based on industry trends and survey feedback.

According to a recent report by the Nielsen Scarborough Podcast Buying Power, podcast achievement increased by 21% between 2020 and 2021. The fastest growth for podcasts came in adults aged 35 to 64, with Nielsen reporting a 28% year-on-year increase in the number of podcast listeners.

In addition, the latest Westwood Ones Everyones Listening blog shows that the average age for podcast listeners is 34, compared to 48 for AM and FM radio and 54 for ABC, NBC and CBS viewers.

Also, media researcher Borrell is predicting that the podcast will have a 17.8% increase in 2022. This follows a 24.7% in 2021 compared to the 2020 hit by the pandemic.

