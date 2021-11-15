Connect with us

International

MarketInk: ‘We are with you, San Diego,’ says New Telemundo News Vice President

Published

48 seconds ago

on

By

 


< class="">
Telemundos Mike Gaytan

KUAN-TV Telemundo 20, the Spanish-language station, owned by San Diego NBC, which shares studios with KNSD-TV NBC San Diego, has appointed Mike Gaytan as its vice president of news. His first day at work will be Monday, Dec. 13, an NBC spokesman said.

Estamos Contigo, San Diego (translation: We are with you, San Diego), Gaytan told the Times of San Diego. I grew up in the border town of Laredo, Texas, where I began my journalistic career reporting on issues and opportunities that affect both borders. I know I will feel at home and it will be a privilege to work with our fantastic team to continue to provide the best local coverage available to you in San Diego and Tijuana. We are committed to excellence in journalism to help you stay informed of the facts that matter.

< class="">

Gaytan will oversee all editorial operations at KUAN, which currently broadcasts 12 hours of locally produced live broadcasts per week. News programs include the latest local news, weather forecasts, sports reports, international news and Telemundo 20 Responde, a consumer segment that answers questions from local consumers who believe they have been wronged.

Immigration and border issues will always be an important topic within our coverage, as well as paying attention to and investigating concerns that our San Diego community may have. Gaytani. At Telemundo 20, we will try to ask the powerful about their proposals and decisions that affect the daily lives of our viewers with a comprehensive and in-depth coverage of new news offered on multiple platforms.

According to the 2020 Census, Hispanics and Latins make up approximately 18.5 percent of the total U.S. population. We see an increase in Latin demographics and think our Telemundo 20 and NBC 7 news crews are perfectly positioned in the market as the largest bilingual newsroom allowing us to keep today’s Latin audience informed, Gaytan said.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://timesofsandiego.com/business/2021/11/14/marketink-estamos-contigo-san-diego-says-telemundos-new-vp-of-news/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: