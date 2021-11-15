The Brevard Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team finishes 11th in the SWAT International Summary Competition





The annual competition included 42 SWAT teams from around the world BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA Last week the SWAT Team of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office ranked 11th overall in the SWAT Round-Up International Competition in Orlando, Florida. The annual competition included 42 SWAT teams from around the world, all of whom came to Central Florida with the goal of seeking the SWAT Round-Up Champion title. SWAT Round-Up is an international event that includes team training and competitions as SWAT teams from around the world come together to connect, train and compete. The competition includes five team events that focus on real-world scenarios that challenge each team’s physical abilities, endurance, shooting, and teamwork. The competition event is created to simulate real life scenarios and aims to challenge team members to work together as a unit. Various events place a strong emphasis on weapons expertise, physical ability, resource use, and teamwork. While the competition is an entertaining part of the event, the training and education program are a vital component of the SWAT Round-Up experience as the training is conducted by nationally renowned instructors who are teaching SWAT operators to save lives. This year our team got off to a difficult start in the racing phase, as the first event did not go so well for the team, turning it into 36th overall overall after the first round. Refusing to surrender, the team focused on the remaining events and climbed back into the race placing 11th in the second event and in the top ten for the remaining three events. Through hard work and commitment, the team eventually finished the race in 11th place out of 42 teams from around the world. I can no longer be proud of our SWAT team members for placing so high in this international competition and for their dedication to protecting our citizens. When you consider that they competed against teams from all over the world and ranked 11th overall, it is a real testament to their skills, strength and dedication as a team to protect our community. Please join me in congratulating our team members listed below and thanking those who keep us safe every day: Sergeant Chris Neel

Agent Zach Brown

Agent Goff Speaker

Agent Jon Amick

Agent Rick Clements

Agent Keaton Mauldin

Agent Bruce Connors

Agent Ben Brown

Lieutenant Peter Stead Sheriff Wayne Ivey

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spacecoastdaily.com/2021/11/brevard-sheriffs-office-swat-team-finishes-11th-overall-in-international-swat-round-up-competition/

