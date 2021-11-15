Dassault Touts Military Ties, Bizav MRO in Dubai





Dassault Aviation (Chalet A27-A29) is showcasing its military and business aircraft at the Dubai Airshow, including a Rafale C, Falcon 900LX and 8X fighter jet, and a model of the upcoming 6X cockpit. Rafale is being introduced by the French Army Arme De L’Air & De L’Espace (air and space force), which is leading a detachment of fighters at the Al Dhafra air base in the UAE, and visitors can watch it by participating in daily flying screen. Dassault has been partnering with the United Arab Emirates Air Force (UAEAF) since the Mirage 5 era in the 1970s, according to French aircraft. The UAEAF operates a Mirage 2000-9 fleet, now being upgraded with Dassault support. On the business aviation side, many Middle Eastern operators fly Falcon business jets, Dassault noted, and Dubai serves as one of the main locations for the Falcon maintenance network. The network now includes many new locations, following the acquisition by the company of businesses ExecuJet MRO and TAG MRO in 2019 and 2020. As the three-engine Falcon 8X anchors the display of Dassault business aircraft at the Dubai Airshow, the company is also promoting its upcoming new models, the Falcon 6X and 10X twin-engine businesses. The 6X full-size cockpit displays the comfort of what Dassault calls “the widest, most modern and versatile twin-engine aircraft in its class.” Three 5,500 nm 6X range test items participate in the flight test program, and Pratt & Whitney recently completed the 6X PW812D engine certification test. The Falcon 10X, introduced during a virtual online launch in May 2020 and scheduled to enter service in late 2025, will offer a range of 7,500 nm and will be able to reach any destination in Asia, Australia, Zealand New York or the US West Coast from the Gulf region. With a top speed of Mach 0.925, the 10X cab will be 6 feet, 8 inches high by 9 feet, 1 inch wide.

